Supta Padangusthasana (Reclining Hand-To-Big-Toe Pose): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Reclining Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose: Modifications And Tips To Perform Supta Padangusthasana.

Written by Tavishi Dogra |Updated : June 13, 2022 11:57 AM IST

Supta Padangusthasana (Reclining Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose) is a hamstring flexibility pose which also is effective for lower back pain. Its alignment helps create traction in the lower back region, relieving compression and tension. This pose should be done lying down on the floor. This lets you safely stretch your hamstrings without stressing your vertebrae. In addition, the floor supports your back, preventing it from rounding or pushing back, which can aggravate many back problems. Grand Master Akshar (Yoga Master) shares everything about the Reclining Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose.

How To Perform Supta Padangusthasana?

Here's a step-by-step run-through of the pose Supta Padangusthasana:

  1. Begin in a Mountain Pose bolster to the outside of your right hip and with your feet at the wall.
  2. Press your big toe into the wall to support the neutrality of your legs.
  3. If you cannot reach your foot, you can take a strap with a small loop and place the loop around your right foot.
  4. Bring your right hip down and in towards your left foot. This will create symmetry back in your torso.
  5. Hold for a couple of minutes to a few breaths as long as comfortable.
  6. If you are using a prop, grip the end of the strap with your left hand, straighten your left arm out to the left, and palm up.
  7. With a deep inhalation, open your right leg to the side for Supta Padangusthasana II (Reclining-Hand-to-Big Toe Pose II).
  8. You can use a cushion under your right outer thigh. Keep your left hand on the strap to control the opening so that the stretch of your inner thigh is gradual and gentle.
  9. Hold for a couple of minutes to a few breaths.
  10. As you exhale, bring your right leg back to the centre.
  11. Release, then repeat on the other side.

Modifications And Tips:

  1. Don't go directly into this pose. Try some warmup poses for your lower body and back
  2. If you want to modify it, then use a strap for the stretch if you feel uncomfortable holding the toe
  3. It's also helpful to place a block outside the raised-leg hip.

Benefits Of Supta Padangusthasana

  1. Releases stiffness in the lower back and relieves backache
  2. Stretches hamstrings, calves, and inner thighs
  3. Aligns the pelvis

Precautions

  1. People with hip and knee injuries should avoid doing the pose as it may put pressure on their knees and worsen it.
  2. Avoid in case of a hamstring injury
  3. Do not perform this pose during menstruation, pregnancy, and diarrhoea
  4. In case of high blood pressure or a tight thoracic spine, you can put a folded blanket under your head

