Struggling to sleep? Try these 3 simple pranic healing tips for deep, restful sleep

Feeling difficulty in sleeping? Here are 3 simple pranic healing techniques to calm your mind, reduce stress, and enjoy deep, natural, and restful sleep every night.

Nowadays, it is very hard to obtain quality sleep. The main reason is that the mind is normally occupied with various forms of stress and other negative emotions that it becomes hard to have the body relax and therefore, sleep deeply. Pranic healing was developed by Master Choa Kok Sui, and offers efficient techniques of purifying the energy system of the body.

Impact of poor sleep on overall health

According to Sumi Lazar, Pranic Healing Instructor, Healer, Trustee, World Pranic Healing, India, "Bad sleeping habits are more than merely feeling sleepy during the day. It influences the overall health condition, energy and moods, as well as the emotions. Lack of enough sleep prevents the body to heal itself and restore its energy leading to imbalance of the body. In these cases, holistic medicine plays a vital role, as it considers the physical and the energetic needs of the person, helping them to get a healthy sleeping pattern."

Simple pranic healing tips for better sleep

The following are three simple and effective pranic healing tips to sleep better:

Exercise to release negative energy

It is weird but consistent exercises are crucial towards getting a better sleep according to pranic healing approach. The reason is that the physical body accumulates its used-up energy throughout the day, which is primarily brought about by stress. As a result, the mind is not able to relax thus affecting sleep adversely.

This surplus energy can be spent by exercising and our condition brought back to normal. We need not be involved in vigorous activities but some stretching exercises and light aerobic exercises will help.

Salt water bath to remove negativity

One of the simplest and most effective ways of getting rid of negative energy build-up involves a saltwater bath. Salt is a magnificent cleaner which has been in use since time immemorial to clean things. Another great way of clearing negative energy build-up in the body and aura is a saltwater bath, taken prior to sleep.

You may like to read

A 15-minute bath is sufficient to rid the body of stress and other bad feelings. Even dipping the feet in salt water should work wonders in case one is not able to take a bath.

Meditation for deep relaxation

Meditation is a type of guided meditation which involves stimulating the energy centres found in the heart and crown of the body, thereby provoking a stream of positive and peaceful energy in the body. The meditation is reported to be a spiritual bath that removes all the emotional and psychological stress of the person.

Such kind of meditation has been known to bring peace of mind, anxiety, and emotional stability in one. These are the key components of good sleep.

Natural ways to improve sleep quality

It is not always the case that good sleep requires complex practices. Pranic healing offers a natural and effective way of enhancing sleep since the root cause of sleep problems is stress and lack of energy in the body. By working out, washing the body with salt water and doing meditation, one can achieve the state of being able to get rid of the accumulated stress and be mentally balanced.

These easy methods not only provide one with good sleep but also have a positive effect on their health and make them feel refreshed in the morning.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.