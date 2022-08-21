Straight Angle Pose: How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions Of Samakonasana

The straight angle pose is an advanced level of yoga asana that helps in building up one's strength. This yoga pose is also called "Samakonasana" which comes from Sanskrit. The words "Sama" means "straight" Kona, which means "angle," and asana, which means "pose." Performing this yoga pose stretches your body, relieves tension in your muscles, increases flexibility, and reduces your chance of injury.
The straight angle pose is also one of the most advantageous yoga poses that help increases hip and groin flexibility. Additionally, it allows a deep stretch of the inner thigh as well as the legs. Here's everything about the yoga pose and the benefits of performing it every day.
Health Benefits Of Samakonasana
The straight angle pose is one of the best yoga asanas to practice if you want to improve flexibility in your joints and strengthen your back. But the benefits of practising this yoga pose every day are not limited to this, here are all the benefits of practising this yoga asana regularly:
This yoga pose is good for your abdominal muscles by increasing the blood flow to your lower abdomen.
Additionally, it aids in reviving and nourishing the body's many critical organs. It also stretches, opens, and strengthens the calf, hip, and groin muscles.
This pose also works the muscles in the inner thighs.