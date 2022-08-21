Straight Angle Pose: How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions Of Samakonasana

Straight Angle Pose or Samakonasana is one of the most advanced poses in yoga that stretches your back, legs and more. Here's a look at the health benefits of the pose and how you can perform it.

The straight angle pose is an advanced level of yoga asana that helps in building up one's strength. This yoga pose is also called "Samakonasana" which comes from Sanskrit. The words "Sama" means "straight" Kona, which means "angle," and asana, which means "pose." Performing this yoga pose stretches your body, relieves tension in your muscles, increases flexibility, and reduces your chance of injury.

The straight angle pose is also one of the most advantageous yoga poses that help increases hip and groin flexibility. Additionally, it allows a deep stretch of the inner thigh as well as the legs. Here's everything about the yoga pose and the benefits of performing it every day.

Health Benefits Of Samakonasana

The straight angle pose is one of the best yoga asanas to practice if you want to improve flexibility in your joints and strengthen your back. But the benefits of practising this yoga pose every day are not limited to this, here are all the benefits of practising this yoga asana regularly:

This yoga pose is good for your abdominal muscles by increasing the blood flow to your lower abdomen.

Additionally, it aids in reviving and nourishing the body's many critical organs. It also stretches, opens, and strengthens the calf, hip, and groin muscles.

This pose also works the muscles in the inner thighs.

This workout will treat all types of spinal issues.

There will be no more hip joint pain of any type.

His yoga pose will aid children who are still growing since it may cause their legs to be stretched to their maximum length, which may cause them to grow taller.

This yoga pose will improve the flexibility of the lateral hip rotators and adductors.

Lower abdominal blood flow is enhanced. This posture is the simplest technique to break down emotional boundaries and give you an internal feeling of happiness if you are struggling with depression.

How To Perform The Straight Angle Pose

You can perform this yoga pose in two ways: standing and sitting position. Here's a step-by-step guide to performing straight angle pose while sitting:

Stretch your legs out in front of you or sit on the ground in Dandasana to start the pose. Stretch both legs out sideways slowly until they are in a straight line. Put your hands together in the Namaskar mudra or in front of your heart. Make sure both feet are on the floor with the Drishti. Hold this position for a short period of time while breathing. When you feel comfortable, slowly sit in Samakonasana while bringing the knees closer to the floor by moving the hands on the floor. Release and sit in Dandasana (Staff Pose), letting the legs totally extend and unwind.

Here's how to perform Samakonasana in a standing pose:

Begin by standing straight in the Samasthithi pose. Now, extend your arms in front of you and join your palms, pointing your fingers up. Leaning forward at your pelvis, slowly incline your upper body. Make sure your upper body is parallel to the ground as you lower it. Try to maintain a very tiny bend in your knees while keeping your legs straight. Make sure your spine is straight and your back is not rounded. Keep looking forward. Hold this pose for 30 seconds before releasing.

Precautions To Take

Just like other yoga poses, Samakonasana should be performed either at dawn or dusk. Apart from this, people should avoid doing this pose if they have the following problems:

Shoulder or back injuries

Leg problems

During pregnancy

Consult a professional yoga instructor before incorporating a new yoga pose into your regimen.