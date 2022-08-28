Standing splits or Urdhva Prasarita Eka Padasana is an intermediate yoga pose that strengthens and stretches your hamstrings. The Sanskrit name "Urdhva Prasarita Eka Padasana" comes from five words: "Urdhva" meaning "upward," "Prasarita" meaning "spread," "Eka" meaning "one," "pada" meaning "leg," and "asana" meaning "pose." It is often performed before performing the yoga asana called Hanumanasana or Full Splits. It is also a preparatory asana for the Handstand.
Health Benefits Of Standing Splits
Here are all the health benefits of standing splits you should know about:
Doing this asana helps increase the blood flow to the brain and calm the nervous system.