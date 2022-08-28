Standing Splits Pose: Benefits, Precautions And How To Perform Urdhva Prasarita Eka Padasana

Standing splits or Urdhva Prasarita Eka Padasana is an intermediate yoga pose that helps strengthen and tone your hamstrings. Here's how to perform the asana and its health benefits.

Standing splits or Urdhva Prasarita Eka Padasana is an intermediate yoga pose that strengthens and stretches your hamstrings. The Sanskrit name "Urdhva Prasarita Eka Padasana" comes from five words: "Urdhva" meaning "upward," "Prasarita" meaning "spread," "Eka" meaning "one," "pada" meaning "leg," and "asana" meaning "pose." It is often performed before performing the yoga asana called Hanumanasana or Full Splits. It is also a preparatory asana for the Handstand.

Health Benefits Of Standing Splits

Here are all the health benefits of standing splits you should know about:

Doing this asana helps increase the blood flow to the brain and calm the nervous system.

It is a good asana that helps tone and strengthens the legs, feet, and ankles.

Doing standing splits stretches the hamstrings, quadriceps, and calves.

How To Perform Standing Splits?

Here's a step-by-step guide to performing the standing splits:

Begin with a standing forward bend pose with your feet hip distance apart. Now, lengthen your spine and reach for your fingertips as you breathe in, bringing your weight into your left foot. Go into Warrior 3 with your right leg up behind you and parallel to the floor as you take the next breath. With each exhalation, elevate your right leg higher while folding over your standing leg and bringing your hands back to either side of your foot. Lift the kneecap and front of the thigh to maintain the standing leg's engagement. Lower the leg back to Uttanasana to exit the pose. Remain in this position for a few breaths before repeating on the other side.

Variations

Try holding the ankle with both hands if you feel stable in the pose.

Perform Standing Splits as part of a balanced sequence that moves from Uttitha Hasta Padangustasana to Warrior III to Standing Splits and back again.

Precautions To Take

Here are some precautions you need to take:

Do not perform this pose if you have an injury in your knee or ankle.

People suffering from high blood pressure should avoid performing this pose.

Stop immediately if you feel sudden lightheadedness while doing this pose.