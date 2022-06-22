Sleeping Vishnu Pose (Anantasana): How To Perform, Health Benefits And Precautions

Ananatasana, also known as the Sleeping Vishnu Pose looks like a simple pose but it isn't. Doing it properly can help you benefit in more ways than one. Everything you need to know.

Sleeping Vishnu Pose is a reclining yoga pose, which is also referred to as Vishnu's couch pose. It is also called "Side Reclining Leg Lift" in English. However, the Sanskrit name for this yoga pose is "Anantasana," which comes from the words "Ananta," meaning "infinite one" and "asana" meaning "pose."

This yoga pose is more difficult than it appears. When practising the asana, picture a weight grounding the bottom foot into the ground or visualise the bottom side of the body being grounded. It offers a plethora of health benefits if done properly.

Health Benefits Of Sleeping Vishnu Pose

While it might seem like an easy yoga pose, it is one with some of the most health benefits. Here are all the major health benefits of the sleeping Vishnu pose you should know:

It helps reduce belly fat, tones the abdomen

Improves flexibility of the hips

Good for people who have pain in their lower back

Improves balance and coordination

Helps develop focus and improve concentration

Relieves stomach problems like constipation, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, etc

Stretches the legs, thigh muscles, pelvic floor muscles, biceps and triceps, and the entire body

Calms the mind

Reduces stress, anxiety and mental fatigue

How To Practice The Sleeping Vishnu Pose?

Here's a step-by-step guide to performing the sleeping Vishnu pose:

Start by lying on your back. Now, extend your right arm all the way to the rear of your mat. Lie down on your right side. Your upper arm should support your head. Raise your head and bend your right arm. Cup and support the side of your head that feels most comfortable with your right hand. Your feet must be flexed throughout the pose. From elbow to heels, try to keep your entire body in a single line. Make sure you're not leaning forward or backwards. Bend your left knee and lock your left hand around your big toe in a yogi toe lock. Fix your gaze at an unmoving object or a wall in front of you. Straighten your left leg as much as possible toward the ceiling. Hold the pose for a minute and release it slowly. Now, repeat on the opposite side for the same length of time.

Modification And Variations

Anantasana will tone your stomach and stretch your entire body while also testing your balance. To find a pose variation that works for you, make the following changes:

Use a strap if straightening your top leg is tough for you. Loop a yoga strap around the ball of your top foot and hold the strap's ends in your free hand. Maintain a delicate but firm grip.

To provide balance, brace your back with bolsters or position the sole of your extended foot against a wall.

Are you up for a challenge? You can extend your left leg beyond the vertical position if you have the flexibility. Maintain your balance while moving your left knee near your left ear.

Precautions To Take

Avoid doing this yoga pose if you:

Have any injuries in your knees, neck or shoulders

Experience sudden pain anywhere while doing the pose

Suffer from hypertension (high blood pressure) or hypotension (low blood pressure)