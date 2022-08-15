Side Plank: How To Practice, Precautions And Benefits Of Vasisthasana

Side Plank is a yoga asana that offers a plethora of health benefits. Here are some of the common health benefits of Vasisthasana and how to perform it.

The side plank is one of the simplest poses that helps engage the two layers of muscle that run along the sides of your core the obliques is the side plank. These muscles support your trunk's rotation and flexion as well as play a part in protecting your spine. Exercises for your abs that target your crunches and planks are effective. But it's also crucial to routinely work on your obliques if you want to develop and tone your core. A lot of professional athletes incorporate side planks into their workout routines. Let's take a look at the benefits of doing side planks on a daily basis.

Benefits Of Doing A Side Plank

Here are some of the health benefits of doing a side plank on a regular basis:

Side plank helps you keep you stabilized and strengthen shoulder, hip and core muscles.

It helps keep spine muscles strong which can help reduce the risk of a back injury.

Side planks do not put pressure on your lower back and boost your core strength.

It improves your sense of balance and coordination.

How To Do A Side Plank?

Here's how to perform a side plank:

Lay on your right side with your feet stacked on top of one another and your legs straight. Put your right elbow under your right shoulder while keeping your right forearm extended and your right hand fisted. Your hand should be in contact with the ground on the pinky side. Neutralize your neck, exhale, and tighten your abdominal muscles. Lift your hips off the mat so that you are standing on the side of your right foot and your elbow. From your ankles to your head, your body should be positioned in a straight line. For the length of the exercise, maintain this posture. Depending on your level of fitness, shoot for 15 to 60 seconds. Continue on your left side.

Variations

If you want to make the pose more challenging, you can try side plank dips. This variation engages your shoulder muscles, lat muscles and your glutes. You can also add plank rotation to further engage shoulder muscles, glutes and abs. Another variation you can try is the extended side plank.

Precautions To Take

While performing side plank, you should keep the following things in mind:

Avoid doing the pose if you have an injury in your shoulder, arm, elbow or ankle.

Do not perform this pose without consulting a doctor if you suffer from an underlying disease.

Stop performing the pose if you feel pain in any part of your body.

