Shoulder Pressing Pose (Bhujapidasana): How To Practice, Health Benefits And Precautions

If you are looking for a yoga pose that helps strengthen your arms and shoulders, then you can try the shoulder-pressing pose. However, it is not an easy one so refer to this guide to perform it correctly.

Shoulder Pressing Pose, also known as Bhujapidasana in Hindi, is an intermediate yoga asana that helps strengthen your arms, shoulders, hands, inner thighs and wrists. The word Bhujapidasana comes from the Sanskrit words, Bhuja meaning arm/shoulders, Pida meaning pressure and Asana meaning Pose - which is why it is known as Shoulder-Pressing Pose, and also translated as "arm-pressure posture."

It is one of the best poses that help strengthen strong arms, legs and core. Also known as Tittibhasana that requires balance and strength to perform the pose properly. This pose is a little difficult for beginners, but you can gradually get used to the pose. However, it is better to perform under the guidance of a yoga instructor.

How To Practice?

Here's a step-by-step guide to performing the shoulder pressing pose:

Begin with a low squat with your feet slightly less than shoulder-width apart. Get into a forward fold till your torso is between your inner thighs. The palms of your hands will be inside your feet, and your elbows will be touching the insides of your knees. Your weight will be in front of you. Place your hands flat on the ground on the outsides of your feet and tuck your shoulders underneath your thighs. The heels of the hands and the heels of the feet should be aligned. Above the knee, press your upper left arm and shoulder into the left thigh. Above the knee, press your upper right arm and shoulder into the right thigh. Engage the upper arms, pressing the shoulders into the upper thighs, upper thighs pressing into the arms, and squeeze the knees in towards the shoulders after you've reached this point. Lean back and lift your feet off the floor with the weight in your hands. Cross your ankles for an added challenge. Stay here for 30 seconds, or as long as you feel comfortable. Bend your elbows and return your feet to the floor when you're ready to return to the initial position.

Benefits Of Doing Bhujapidasana

The health benefits of doing Bhujapidasana include:

Good for people suffering from constant headache

Controls your heart rate and improves blood circulation in the body

Strengthens the shoulders and upper body

Tones the abdominal muscles

Relaxes the mind

Promotes your metabolism, hence good for people trying to lose weight

Helps improve overall mental and physical health

Tones the wrists and strengthens the arms. This will help to strengthen your grasp in the future.

Precautions

Shoulder pressing pose is not good if you are

pregnant

have shoulder, elbow, wrist, lower back or knee injuries

have hypertension

suffering from cervical spondylitis

Also, stop doing this pose if you feel any discomfort or pain in your wrists or arms. It is best for a professional yoga instructor and a doctor to know if it's safe for you to perform the shoulder-pressing pose.

