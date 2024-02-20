Just Like Shilpa Shetty, You Can Also Begin Your Day With These 2 Yoga Asanas

Want to become fit like Shilpa Shetty? Here's how she begins her morning. (Photo: Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

The actor demonstrated two unique asanas and said yoga is her "go-to" activity, whether she is "at home or on a vacation, or back from a vacation".

Yoga is immensely beneficial and it is advised that you start your day with it. Shilpa Shetty understands the benefits of yoga and makes sure to incorporate it in her daily routine. She has continued to advocate for yoga, encouraging her social media followers to take it up. Recently, the mother-of-two demonstrated two unique asanas and said yoga is her "go-to" activity, whether she is "at home or on a vacation, or back from a vacation". Dressed in a pair of stretchy pants, a lime yellow sports bra, and with her hair tied neatly in a ponytail, Shilpa demonstrated Virabhadrasana and Skandasana. Take a look.

A great combination exercise

"Virabhadrasana and Skandasana which, when done together, is a great combination exercise. It is beneficial for strengthening the thigh and core muscles," the actor said.

The benefits of these asanas

Listing the immense health benefits that come with doing these asanas, Shilpa wrote that besides working on the muscles of the thighs and the abdomen, they can:

Improve the body's balance

Increase hip and pelvic flexibility

Give a deep stretch to the groin, hamstrings and the adductor muscles (group of muscles present around the pelvic bone, all the way to the inner thigh and knee)

Increase one's flexibility for more other more challenging asanas

How to perform these asanas?

Shilpa performed these asanas by first sitting in a squat position, with her hands joined. Next, she stood up and stretched one leg back, twisting the body to the side and bending the other leg's knee. The stretched leg touched the floor, while the actor continued to keep her hands joined. This was followed by another stretch, in which Shilpa looked forward and assumed a squat position before proceeding to stretch out her left leg all the way. She repeated all the movements, before moving on to switch the sides.

Keep in mind

Before attempting to do these asanas, make sure to do a little warm-up to allow your body to effortlessly bend and stretch, and not get injured. Make sure to do it diligently every day and watch how it begins to transform your physical and mental health and overall well-being.

Would you like to attempt it today?