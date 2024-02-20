Just Like Shilpa Shetty, You Can Also Begin Your Day With These 2 Yoga Asanas

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- THS Health Summit
- Beauty
- Healthy Relationships
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
- Parenting
- Home remedies
-
Yoga is immensely beneficial and it is advised that you start your day with it. Shilpa Shetty understands the benefits of yoga and makes sure to incorporate it in her daily routine. She has continued to advocate for yoga, encouraging her social media followers to take it up. Recently, the mother-of-two demonstrated two unique asanas and said yoga is her "go-to" activity, whether she is "at home or on a vacation, or back from a vacation". Dressed in a pair of stretchy pants, a lime yellow sports bra, and with her hair tied neatly in a ponytail, Shilpa demonstrated Virabhadrasana and Skandasana. Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
"Virabhadrasana and Skandasana which, when done together, is a great combination exercise. It is beneficial for strengthening the thigh and core muscles," the actor said.
Listing the immense health benefits that come with doing these asanas, Shilpa wrote that besides working on the muscles of the thighs and the abdomen, they can:
Before attempting to do these asanas, make sure to do a little warm-up to allow your body to effortlessly bend and stretch, and not get injured. Make sure to do it diligently every day and watch how it begins to transform your physical and mental health and overall well-being.
Would you like to attempt it today?
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information