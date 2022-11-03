Seated Forward Bend Pose (Paschimottanasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Paschimottanasana decoded: Here is your guide to performing the seated forward bend pose.

Yoga forms a part of the ancient Indian tradition of holistic living. It offers an elaborate system of meditative practices, breathing techniques and flow sequences performed with asanas, which cultivate health benefits, conscious awareness, states of calmness and an overall attitude guided by spirituality, empathy and compassion. Consisting of various asanas, yoga provides a reliable and universally accessible means to manage stress, anxiety, depression, and multiple illnesses accredited to lifestyle decisions and circumstances. The seated forward bend, popularly known as paschimottanasana, is one such asana that helps relieve physical and mental stress, allowing individuals to exercise control over a restless state of mind.

Fitness Expert Meenakshi Mohanty executes the pose in the following easy steps:

1. Begin by sitting on a mat with legs stretched out in front of you, joining the knees and the ankles and maintaining an erect spine.

2. Raise both arms above the head, elongating the spine and stretching the back, shoulder and arms muscles.

3. Holding both hands together, breathe and bend forward at the hip joint. Allow the hands to reach beyond the feet while avoiding bending knees. Ensure to prevent forcing the stretch, as flexibility will be subjective, depending on the person executing the asana.

4. Keeping the head slightly raised, move the naval towards the knees to lengthen the spine and keeping the head down, breathe gently. Hold the position for ten breaths, keeping the arms stretched in front of you.

5. Breathe gently and release the position, returning to the sitting position with arms lowered.

Benefits Of Practising Seated Forward Bend Pose

The practice of yoga helps develop the mind and body, promoting harmony between the individual and their surroundings. The Seated Forward Bend is a pose beneficial for the hamstrings, legs, shoulders and back.

Deep stretching is an effective way to induce deep relaxation and alleviate high tension and stress. The pose also massages abdominal organs, improving digestion and blood circulation throughout the body.

It should be noted that it's a practice that benefits people over consistent, long durations of dedicated execution and must be done in a mindful state, under the supervision of a trained Yoga teacher.

Precautions For Seated Forward Bend Pose

Paschimottanasana should be performed under the guidance and avoided by pregnant women and people with severe lower back, hip, hamstring and surrounding injuries. The practice of yoga enables individuals to achieve a stable, harmonious, and spiritually connected life. Its ancient Indian roots have branched into various new systems and birthed unique flow sequences regularly practised by people worldwide, a testament to its effectiveness and an example of anatomical intelligence displayed by humans thousands of years ago.

