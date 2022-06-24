Scorpion Pose (Vrschikasan): How To Perform, Health Benefits And Precautions

The shoulder pose or Vrschikasan is a difficult yoga pose that you should not perform without knowing how to do it properly. Here's a step-by-step breakdown of the asana.

The Scorpion pose is considered one of the most difficult poses among all yoga asanas. It is also known as Vrschikasana, which comes from the word Sanskrit word Vrichika, meaning scorpion. The Scorpion Pose requires a strong core and shoulders because it is one of the most difficult yoga poses. This inversion allows for a strong backbend and resembles a scorpion poised to sting.

However, beginners should first improve their core strength and shoulder mobility by practising yoga regularly before advancing into more difficult poses like the Scorpion pose. Once you do that, you can do this pose as it offers many health benefits.

Health Benefits Of Vrischikasana

Here are all the health benefits of this pose you should know about:

expands your heart and stretches your front body

deep core strength is developed

increases upper body and back body strength and stability

enhances coordination and balance

How To Practice The Scorpion Pose?

Here's a step-by-step guide to doing the scorpion pose properly:

Begin with a forearm stand on your mat. Now, begin to draw a broad curve in the spine while looking forward and bending your knees to elevate your head without compressing the back of your neck. Your hips should be over your shoulders when you are in the forearm stand. Your hips and pelvis will start to slide forward to hover over the top of your head as your body forms the traditional C-shape of the Scorpion. Your knees should remain apart and wide while you draw your two big toes together to contact. Make sure you are putting more emphasis on strength and stability than flexibility by being careful to avoid falling into a backbend and compressing your lumbar region. You might ultimately bring your toes up toward the top of your head with enough repetition. To exit, straighten your legs to neutralise your spine, then stand on your forearms before lowering one leg at a time to the floor. You can do the child pose to lessen the tension of the backend, which causes your spine to bend.

Modifications

The scorpion pose is one of the more difficult poses to do, you can try an easy modification. You can do the forearm stand at the wall and gradually move to work on the scorpion pose but move your hands about a foot away from the wall.

Precautions To Take

Here are some precautions you need to take to steer clear of problems:

Don't perform the pose if you have hip or back problems

Avoid if you have high blood pressure

Pregnant women should avoid doing this pose

Stop if you feel any sort of discomfort or sensation while doing the pose