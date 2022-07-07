Scale Pose: Benefits And Precautions To Take While Practising Tolasana

Scale pose or Tulasana is one of the best yoga asanas to do if you want to strengthen your abdominal muscles. Here's how to perform it correctly.

Scale pose is known as Tolasana in Sanskrit the original language of Yoga. The word Tula or Tol means "balance" or "measuring scale" which helps balance the weight of an object. The scale pose is an arm-balancing yoga pose that helps strengthen the abdominal muscles. It is one of the favourite exercises in Vinyasa and Power Yoga sessions that yogis love performing.

Tolasana requires you to lift your body off the ground, allowing you to swing back and forth on a scale. This pose is also referred to as "Lifted Lotus," and it is executed with the legs in Lotus Pose (Padmasana). As you acquire flexibility and strength, tolasana may be a wonderful pose to work for! Here are all the benefits of performing Tolasana.

Benefits Of Tolasana

Tolasana offers a lot of health benefits, including the following:

Strengthens arms, wrists and upper body

Relaxes your muscles

Calms the mind

Improves balance

Tightens the abs

Improves lung capacity

Opens up the chest

Improves the coordination of hands

How To Perform Scale Pose?

Here's a step-by-step instruction to do the scale pose:

Begin with sitting in a lotus pose or Padmasana with your feet placed on the thighs of your opposite legs. Place your palms on the floor outside of your thighs. Take a deep breath, lift your torso, and position your hands vertically. Make sure your body weight is divided equally on both hands. Release your legs by lowering your upper body after remaining in this position for around 20 seconds. After that, switch legs in Padmasana and repeat this pose exactly as you did before. Put your body on the ground while breathing and release the Lotus Pose.

Instructions: Beginners should hold the pose for a minute or two, and eventually increase it to 5 minutes. The key is that one shouldn't experience any pain or strain while performing. Immediately stop doing the pose if you experience any pain or discomfort.

Modifications/Variations

If you find it too difficult then you can use a block under each hand to increase the length of your arms. It will be easier to lift the legs up this way.

If you wish to deepen the pose, you can draw your inner groins up into the core as you lift your torso.

Precautions To Take

Every pose comes with its own challenges, so you have to make sure that you perform yoga asanas with all the information in mind. With that said, here are some precautions you should take while practising Tulasana. Avoid doing the pose if you have:

Shoulder or wrist injuries

Ankle injury

Knee injury

Tight thighs or hips