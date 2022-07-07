- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Coronavirus
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Scale pose is known as Tolasana in Sanskrit the original language of Yoga. The word Tula or Tol means "balance" or "measuring scale" which helps balance the weight of an object. The scale pose is an arm-balancing yoga pose that helps strengthen the abdominal muscles. It is one of the favourite exercises in Vinyasa and Power Yoga sessions that yogis love performing.
Tolasana requires you to lift your body off the ground, allowing you to swing back and forth on a scale. This pose is also referred to as "Lifted Lotus," and it is executed with the legs in Lotus Pose (Padmasana). As you acquire flexibility and strength, tolasana may be a wonderful pose to work for! Here are all the benefits of performing Tolasana.
Tolasana offers a lot of health benefits, including the following:
Here's a step-by-step instruction to do the scale pose:
Instructions: Beginners should hold the pose for a minute or two, and eventually increase it to 5 minutes. The key is that one shouldn't experience any pain or strain while performing. Immediately stop doing the pose if you experience any pain or discomfort.
Every pose comes with its own challenges, so you have to make sure that you perform yoga asanas with all the information in mind. With that said, here are some precautions you should take while practising Tulasana. Avoid doing the pose if you have:
Follow us on