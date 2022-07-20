Revolved Side Angle Pose (Parivrtta Parsvakonasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Revolved side angle pose (Parivrtta Parsvakonasana) is an intense twist pose and requires a lot of flexibility to twist deeply into both sides and ground the back heel. It challenges your flexibility, strength, sense of balance, and presence of mind. In addition, it stretches the muscles on one side and compresses the muscles on the other. Senior Yoga Teacher Bhushan Bhukte, Heartfulness Yoga Academy, shares a step-by-step guide to Parivrtta Parsvakonasana.

Practice

Stand in Tadasana. (Samasthiti) Separate your legs 4 to 5 feet width apart. Place your palms on your waist. Turn your right foot to the right side to a 90 angle, and your left foot is turned inward at a 30 angle. Inhale, extend your arms to shoulder level (horizontally). Exhale and bend the right knee to a right angle in line with your ankle. Inhale here and as you exhale, twist to the right and bend to place the left palm outside your right foot. Inhale, extend the right arm over your head and forward, with the biceps touching your ear, palm facing down. If comfortable, look at your extended hand. Maintain the pose and generally breathe with complete body awareness. To come out, inhale, slowly untwist and come up to the starting position. Then straighten your knee, and turn your right foot in. Exhale, take your arms down and step the right foot back into samasthiti. Stand in Tadasana. Repeat on the other side.

Benefits

Revolved poses are traditional practices to stimulate the abdominal organs. They help detoxify the body by stimulating fresh blood inflow through all the organs, particularly the kidneys, liver, and spleen. This intense posture promotes a deep range of motion and increases spine flexibility. Parivrtta Parsvakonasana tones the abdominal muscles and strengthens all digestive functions. It's a great hip opener. In addition, it supports the neck and the arms. It is also an excellent pose to challenge your balance and increase your confidence. As this is an intense posture, it is recommended to prepare your body with a pleasant warm-up and end with a cooling down and a Heartfulness Relaxation in Savasana, starting from the toes, relaxing each part of your body till the head, and slowly bringing your attention to the heart, with a thought that there is a source of light in your heart pulling you inwards.

Precautions

Always work within your limits without straining. Don't practice if you're experiencing headaches, insomnia, or high or low blood pressure. Don't turn your head upward if you have a neck injury or current neck pain. Women who are pregnant should also not practise this pose.