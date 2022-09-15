Reverse Warrior Pose: How To Practice, Precautions And Benefits Of Viparita Virabhadrasana

Reverse Warrior Pose (Viparita Virabhadrasana): How To Practice, Benefits, Precautions

The Reverse Warrior (Viparita Virabhadrasana), a standing yoga posture, energises the entire body and extends to the waist. It is widely practised as a part of the "Dancing Warrior" sequence in Vinyasa Flow classes, which transitions from Warrior I to Warrior II and immediately into Reverse Warrior. Sidebending in the lunge position is called the "Reverse Warrior." Yoga often involves backbends and forward bends, although side bends are less common. Although they are difficult to access, the intercostal muscles between the ribs also require your attention. Reaching your right arm up first and then back second when performing a side stretch is beneficial. The upward movement toward the ceiling highlights the stretch along that side of the body. You would want to stretch equally on both sides if you were back bending. You can start reaching back once you have a beautiful, long-side body, but you might not move all that much. Use this position as a component of a fixed sequence. Himalayan Siddha Akshar shares everything about the Reverse Warrior Pose.

Step-By-Step Formation Of The Reverse Warrior Pose

Beginning in Warrior 2, bend your right knee, raise your right hand, and palm upward.

Extend your right arm toward the roof as you inhale. Let it descend your left leg as you simultaneously lower your left hand. As you do so, bear in mind to maintain length in both of your side waists.

Tighten the muscles in your core by pressing your shoulder blades into your back and pulling your lower ribs in. As you gently bend your back, raise your chest. Look at your raised hand or back foot if you have neck or balance problems.

Keep the place for up to five breaths.

Reverse Warrior Pose: Beginners' Tips

Spread your weight evenly among the four corners of your feet to feel lightness in your spine.

Focus on lifting your chest and extending your collarbones instead of worrying about how far you bend.

Look down at your back foot instead of your raised hand if you are experiencing neck pain or feel wobbly in the pose.

The knee should be in this position for most people as it tends to incline toward the big toe side of the foot.

Reverse Warrior Pose: Contraindications

Benefits Of Reverse Warrior Pose

Allows for a deeper, more expansive breath by opening the chest and side body and relieving tension in the intercostal muscles surrounding the ribs.

Makes the legs stronger.

Improves hip mobility and stretches the inner thighs.