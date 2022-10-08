Supta Virasana: How To Practice Reclined Hero Pose?

Reclined Hero Pose (Supta Virasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

One of the best poses and a version of Virasana is Supta Virasana. It stretches your hip flexors, knees, and thighs. Both Reclining Hero Pose and Reclined Hero Pose are other names for it. Its title is emanated from the Sanskrit terminology, where Supta denotes lying down, Vir characterises a hero, and Asana means a pose.

Step-By-Step Instructions By Himalayan Siddha Akshar

Inhale deeply and bring your torso down toward the floor. Lean on your hands first, followed by your forearms and elbows. Once you're on your elbows, please put your hands on the back of your pelvis and spread the flesh of your upper and lower buttocks toward your tailbone to release them. After that, continue to recline, either on the ground or on a cushion or support blanket. Pull your front pelvis toward your knees, causing your belly and lower back to stiffen and your front ribs to protrude sharply toward the ceiling. Next, lift your pubis toward your navel and slightly press your front ribs down with your hands. Your lower back should lengthen as a result of this toward the ground. If it doesn't, get up onto more substantial support. Then, with your palms facing up and your arms and hands on the floor at a 45-degree angle from the sides of your torso. You lift your knees slightly off the ground as long as your thighs are parallel. You can also leave a small gap between your knees. However, avoid letting your knees spread more comprehensive than your hips since this may stress your lower back and hips. Start by holding this position for 30 to 60 seconds. Increase your stay by 1 minute at a time. Put your forearms on the ground and get up onto your hands to exit. Then raise your torso into Virasana using your hands. Lead with your sternum as you stand up rather than your head or chin.

Contraindications And Cautions

Avoid this pose if you have severe knee, back, or ankle problems. Instead, take the assistance of an experienced instructor.

The Benefits Of Supta Virasana

There are numerous health advantages to Supta Virasana.

Enhances digestion Eases the tension in your knee and leg muscles. Alleviates sore legs Additionally, it alleviates symptoms of several medical ailments, including insomnia, infertility, headaches, flat feet, acid reflux, diarrhoea, arthritis, high blood pressure, and gastroenteritis. Eases the pain of menstruation Stretches your thighs, ankles, and stomach. Supta Virasana strengthens your arches. Relieves Sciatica