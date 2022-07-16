Reclined Goddess Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Reclined Goddess Pose: Modifications And Tips To Perform Supta Baddha Konasana

The Sanskrit word supta means "reclining / supine", baddha means "fixed/bound", and Kona translates as "angle." This restful asana can be practised by everybody and modified for any level of flexibility. It's not merely a restorative yoga pose but also a tremendous hip-opening yogasana. Let's now learn how to practice and benefit from Supta Baddha Konasana by Dr Veronique Nicolai, Director, Heartfulness Yoga School.

How To Practice?

Lie down on your back while bringing your legs and hands together along with the body, palms facing downwards, chin slightly towards the chest, elongating the back of the neck on the mat. Inhale, bend both your knees bringing your feet sole to sole, knees open to both sides. Rest your back on the mat. Your hands can rest on your inner thighs. Scan your body, from the toes to the head, breathe consciously, and try to relax in the posture. Then gently bring your attention to the heart, stay here, and keep your normal breathing and relax. Maintain the posture for about 1 minute and slowly increase if you feel comfortable. To come out of the posture, inhale, and slowly, with the help of your hands, support your thighs and bring your knees together. Exhale, extend your legs and relax.

Benefits

This recline posture is a great opening asana for the hips, groin, and chest. This chest opening allows an increased flow of oxygen, which can have very positive and soothing effects on your mind. The relaxing effect can help in lowering blood pressure. Organically, this poses also massages and tones the organs in the lower abdomen, improving the blood circulation locally. It can offer relief from abdominal cramps during menstruation. It is a good practice during pregnancy and menopause. This is also an excellent asana to take before pranayama practice, as it lifts the chest away from the abdomen, creating space for the diaphragm to move freely while breathing and relaxes the body and the mind, promoting concentration on the breath. To further benefit from this posture, end your practice with a heartfulness relaxation, feeling the energy of mother earth entering your feet and going up the body, relaxing each part of your body till the top of the head.

Precautions

If you're suffering from the following problems:

Groin injury Knee injury Hip injury Shoulder injury

Practice with a professional; you might need to modify this asana using props. Also, pregnant women should practise this pose under the supervision of a trained yoga teacher.

'Add Heartfulness meditation at the end of each practice.'