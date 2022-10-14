Urdhva Hastasana: An Easy Pose To Regenerate.

Raised Hands Pose (Urdhva Hastasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Yoga is the ancient practice of harnessing the mind, body and soul with asanas, breathing techniques, deep meditation, and philosophy. The benefits of routinely engaging in yoga have become common knowledge, and it is one of the most accessible forms of exercise available today. However, the primary focus for many individuals in contemporary times has been maintaining energy levels throughout demanding days full of challenges. Be it academia, a professional career, or even a day of finishing household chores, children and adults require consistent and high levels of energy day-in-day-out. With several meticulously curated sequences, such as Surya Namaskar, Ashtanga Yoga, and more, Yoga provides a system that enables individuals to enhance their physical and mental well-being.

What Is Urdhva Hastasana?

The Urdhva Hastasana, or the raised hands pose, is one such asana that forms part of many yoga sequences. It is a simple, standing posture that stretches the neck, arms, shoulders, and back while improving balance in the body's lower section. It requires the attention and focus of the practitioner, increasing self-awareness, confidence, and balance, and reducing stress, fatigue and anxiety.

On a yoga mat, stand straight with the big toes touching while keeping the heels slightly apart. Next, ground yourself with the big toes, heels and the bottom of your feet firmly on the ground. You should feel your kneecaps slightly pulled upwards. Through an inward rotation of the thighs, keep your hips squared and let the tailbone sink into the direction of your heels. Draw your shoulders back, softening the ribs while keeping the chin in line with the chest. With the palms confronting each other, lift your hands above your head, shoulder distance apart. The armpits, arms and shoulders remain active throughout the movement, while the elbows and biceps are turned inwards. Gently move the shoulders up and away from the spine, causing a deep stretch in the arms, shoulders and back while staying grounded with the help of your legs and feet. Keep this pose for a few breaths to release tension, and focus on feeling the energy circulating through the body. After taking sufficient breaths, release your arms.

Precautions For Raised Hands Pose

Initially, beginners may find it hard to balance with the feet placed close to each other. So, the Urdhva Hastasana can also be performed by keeping the legs shoulder width apart and focusing on stretching and maintaining the position of the upper body parts. The asana can also be challenging for people with a limited range of motion for the shoulder, but regular practice could help improve the limits.

Benefits Of Practising The Raised Hands Pose

Spiritually, the Urdhva Hastasana impacts the throat and naval centres, activating the respective chakras associated with confidence, balance, self-expression and communication. In addition, the asana causes a sense of release, which is essential to focus on. The after-effects can only be felt once a waiver of the tension is experienced, making way for energy and regeneration.

Thus, Urdhva Hastasana or The Raised Hands Pose, is a great asana to perform daily to relieve tension and stress and unlock vitality and energy to perform other essential daily tasks.