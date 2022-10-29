Raised Feet Pose (Uttanpadasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Yoga Sadhak, Ekta Jain, Founder of Yogsar, shares the benefits and contraindications of Uttanpadasana.

A leg-raising asana with a 45-degree angle is known as Uttanpadasana. Ut means to elevate, Tan means to extend, pada means leg, and asana means posture in Sanskrit, which is why the phrase "leg raised stance" is used. Dwipadasana is just another name for this pose which requires the yogi to lift both legs. By lifting the alternative leg, this asana can also be practised. There are several versions of this pose with additional benefits. The back may be kept straight or arched depending upon the level of the practitioner. This section will go through the advantages and risks of the asana with a straight-back variation. Uttanapdasana is highly beneficial to those with Vata dosh. It relieves acidity attacks, aids in digestion, and eliminates body gas. The pose is more complex than it appears to be. It builds the abdominal muscle if practised daily. Yoga Sadhak, Ekta Jain, Founder of Yogsar, shares the benefits and contraindications of Uttanpadasana.

Things To Ponder

Always practice under guidance. When performing yoga, wear comfortable, loose clothes. Empty Stomach Before doing any asana, take some time to clear your thoughts of stress and concentrate on breathing for at least five minutes.

Contraindications Of Uttanpadasana

Women during menstruation. Pregnant women in their first and second trimesters will not practice People with blood pressure ailments will do under observation. Any recent injury or stomach aches will not practice People with hernia ulcers will not practice. Slip discs or severe backpains will avoid this asana.

Steps To Practice Uttanpadasana

Lye down comfortably on your back with your feet together. Arms on your side. You can even hold the mat to ease the pose. Raise your legs to 45 degrees on exhalation without bending your knees. You can also elevate your legs to 90 degrees for another pose variation. Keep your back straight to the mat. Your arms are by your sides. To avoid any neck pressure, tilt your chin towards your chest. Breathe normally and hold the pose for a few seconds. Then, inhale slowly, without raising your back or a sudden drop of your leg, and release the pose in control.

Benefits Of Uttanpadasana

It aids in digestion and relieves acidity and constipation. Strengthen abdominal muscles and organs. Helpful in weight loss and reducing belly fats Strength your back. Cure back pain. Strengthen pelvic floor and leg muscles. Increase blood circulation Beneficial for treating varicose veins Reduce the discomfort of water retention Helpful for arthritis, knee pain, and back pain.

Be consistent in your practice to achieve a good result. All the best!