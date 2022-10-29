A leg-raising asana with a 45-degree angle is known as Uttanpadasana. Ut means to elevate, Tan means to extend, pada means leg, and asana means posture in Sanskrit, which is why the phrase "leg raised stance" is used. Dwipadasana is just another name for this pose which requires the yogi to lift both legs. By lifting the alternative leg, this asana can also be practised. There are several versions of this pose with additional benefits. The back may be kept straight or arched depending upon the level of the practitioner. This section will go through the advantages and risks of the asana with a straight-back variation. Uttanapdasana is highly beneficial to those with Vata dosh. It relieves acidity attacks, aids in digestion, and eliminates body gas. The pose is more complex than it appears to be. It builds the abdominal muscle if practised daily. Yoga Sadhak, Ekta Jain, Founder of Yogsar, shares the benefits and contraindications of Uttanpadasana.
Things To Ponder
Always practice under guidance.
When performing yoga, wear comfortable, loose clothes.