Raised Arm Pose: How To Practice, Precautions And Benefits Of Hasta Uttanasana

Raised arms pose or Hasta Uttanasana is one of the best and easiest yoga asanas. It helps tone the abdominal area and helps improve digestion. The benefits of practising this yoga asana are not limited to this. Read on to know more.

Raised Hands Pose is a standing backbend pose that stretches the whole body. It is a part of the Sun Salutation series of yoga asanas. The Hindi name 'Hasta Uttanasana' comes from Sanskrit words 'Hasta' meaning hands, Ut meaning intense and 'Tan' meaning to stretch. Literally translated, the phrase is Hand Intense Stretch. This simple stance improves digestion while toning the abdominal organs.

With that said, here's everything you need to know about the Raised Arms Pose.

Benefits Of Raised Hands Pose

Here are the health benefits of performing raised arm pose:

Lengthens the front side of the body and strengthens the back muscles

Stretches the shoulder, neck, chest, and abdomen muscles

Increases flexibility and mobility

Helps open up the chest and improves breathing

Reduces the chances of injuries

Calms the mind and helps get rid of stress

Stimulates blood circulation

Helps avoid cramps and other pains

Promotes respiratory and cardiovascular health

Practising this posture helps improve digestion

Prevents psychosomatic ailments like hypertension and diabetes

Helps the mind feel balanced and clear

Good for people with asthma

How To Perform Raise Hands Pose?

Here are step-by-step instructions to perform the raise arm pose:

Take a deep breath in and extend your arms out to the sides and upwards toward the ceiling in Mountain Pose or Tadasana. Keep your arms parallel or bring your hands together overhead. Keep your palms towards each other if they are spread apart. Your hands should be moving from the fingers up and your arms should be straight. Make sure your drishti (gaze) is upward as look at your thumbs. Focus on spreading through your collarbones as you move your shoulders away from your ears. Knit your ribs back together if you see that they are projecting forward or pulling apart. Maintain a tight grip on your thigh muscles to lift your kneecaps. Lift through the crown of your head while raising your arms above your head. Maintain a lift through the sternum while gently pulling the navel toward the spine. Lower your arms to get out of the posture.

Modifications/Variations

If you find it difficult to do this yoga pose, you can practice the pose against a wall to avoid losing balance.

If you want to challenge yourself then you should drop all the way back to the wheel pose.

Precautions To Take

Avoid the pose if you have a neck or shoulder injury

Stop if you feel pain in any part of your body

Do not tilt your head if you have neck problems

Pregnant women should not practice the pose without the help of a professional instructor