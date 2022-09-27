Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

Raised Arm Pose: How To Practice, Precautions And Benefits Of Hasta Uttanasana

Raised Arm Pose: How To Practice, Precautions And Benefits Of Hasta Uttanasana

Raised arms pose or Hasta Uttanasana is one of the best and easiest yoga asanas. It helps tone the abdominal area and helps improve digestion. The benefits of practising this yoga asana are not limited to this. Read on to know more.

Written by Arushi Bidhuri |Updated : September 27, 2022 10:47 AM IST

Raised Hands Pose is a standing backbend pose that stretches the whole body. It is a part of the Sun Salutation series of yoga asanas. The Hindi name 'Hasta Uttanasana' comes from Sanskrit words 'Hasta' meaning hands, Ut meaning intense and 'Tan' meaning to stretch. Literally translated, the phrase is Hand Intense Stretch. This simple stance improves digestion while toning the abdominal organs.

With that said, here's everything you need to know about the Raised Arms Pose.

Benefits Of Raised Hands Pose

Here are the health benefits of performing raised arm pose:

  • Lengthens the front side of the body and strengthens the back muscles
  • Stretches the shoulder, neck, chest, and abdomen muscles
  • Increases flexibility and mobility
  • Helps open up the chest and improves breathing
  • Reduces the chances of injuries
  • Calms the mind and helps get rid of stress
  • Stimulates blood circulation
  • Helps avoid cramps and other pains
  • Promotes respiratory and cardiovascular health
  • Practising this posture helps improve digestion
  • Prevents psychosomatic ailments like hypertension and diabetes
  • Helps the mind feel balanced and clear
  • Good for people with asthma

How To Perform Raise Hands Pose?

Here are step-by-step instructions to perform the raise arm pose:

  1. Take a deep breath in and extend your arms out to the sides and upwards toward the ceiling in Mountain Pose or Tadasana.
  2. Keep your arms parallel or bring your hands together overhead. Keep your palms towards each other if they are spread apart. Your hands should be moving from the fingers up and your arms should be straight.
  3. Make sure your drishti (gaze) is upward as look at your thumbs.
  4. Focus on spreading through your collarbones as you move your shoulders away from your ears. Knit your ribs back together if you see that they are projecting forward or pulling apart. Maintain a tight grip on your thigh muscles to lift your kneecaps.
  5. Lift through the crown of your head while raising your arms above your head. Maintain a lift through the sternum while gently pulling the navel toward the spine.
  6. Lower your arms to get out of the posture.

Modifications/Variations

  • If you find it difficult to do this yoga pose, you can practice the pose against a wall to avoid losing balance.
  • If you want to challenge yourself then you should drop all the way back to the wheel pose.

Precautions To Take

  • Avoid the pose if you have a neck or shoulder injury
  • Stop if you feel pain in any part of your body
  • Do not tilt your head if you have neck problems
  • Pregnant women should not practice the pose without the help of a professional instructor

Total Wellness is now just a click away.

Follow us on