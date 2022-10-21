Rabbit Pose (Sasangasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Today, the average adult is consumed by such busy schedules that stress has become unavoidable. As a result, lifestyle choices have made it to the list of habits and behaviours considered detrimental to health, with an increasing population experiencing stress, anxiety, depression, cardiovascular diseases, and many more serious illnesses. In such circumstances where several mental and physical ailments have become common, there is a growing concern over health and well-being. The evidence of this lies in the ever-increasing population of gyms in urban spaces, and traces of it can be detected even in speeches given by world leaders.

In such times, it can be difficult for most people to adhere to a strict routine, find the appropriate gymnasium, look for an instructor who understands their needs, and implement a healthy diet while managing work and personal life. Yoga has emerged as a trusted practice system for improving physical and mental health. It promotes the unity between the mind, body and soul while increasing awareness, sympathy, compassion, and calmness, among other tools for navigating stress, anxiety and depression. As it happens, incorporating yoga into daily routines is not the most difficult of tasks, but discipline and consistency become imperative to reap its benefits.

What Is Sasangasana?

Sasangasana, popularly known as the Rabbit Pose, is an asana that helps relieve stress, achieve deep relaxation, and improve intestinal and lung health while increasing blood flow to different body parts. It is a near-inversion that stretches and strengthens the endocrine and immune systems.

Fitness Expert Meenakshi Mohanty performs Sasangasana in the following easy steps:

- Sit in the child pose on a yoga mat or the ground. Hold on to the heels and pull the forehead towards the knees from this position.

- Continue holding the heels and gradually raise the hips to the ceiling, forming an arch with your torso. Maintain the forehead as close to the knees as possible while keeping the crown of the head down on the ground.

- Breathe. Hold the position for 30-60 seconds.

- Gradually release the hands, sitting back on your heels to resume a comfortable position.

Benefits Of Practising Rabbit Pose

Sasangasana offers many benefits similar to those derived from a headstand. It helps strengthen the throat and is considered beneficial for the thyroid and parathyroid glands. In addition, the Rabbit Pose relaxes the nervous system, instils calmness, and improves sleep. The direct effect on the head can also help relieve pent-up stress in the nasal cavity, alleviating sinusitis, migraines, and cold symptoms.

Precautions for Sasangasana (Rabbit Pose)

Practising caution when engaging in any physical exercise, from laborious weightlifting while performing simple poses, is crucial. Sasangasana should be avoided by people who suffer from vertigo, neck, back, shoulder or arm injuries, spondylitis, knee injuries, and spinal problems, as they constitute essential muscle groups used in the asana. Women in their pregnancies are also advised against it.

The many benefits thus make Sasangasana a beneficial pose to add to yoga sequences for achieving calm states and improving health conditions, which fall prey to the oblivion resulting from the robust, hectic schedules of day-to-day existence.