Pyramid Pose (Parsvottanasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Parsvottanasana: How To Practice Pyramid Pose?

The deep forward fold known as Pyramid Pose (Parsvottanasana) lengthens the spine and stretches the hamstrings and hip muscles. You must mindfully develop stability, strength, and integrity in the posture due to its restricted parameters a narrow stance that looks like it is on railroad tracks. Be careful not to overextend your legs or round your back and shoulders when you strike this pose.

Step By Step Instructions By Himalayan Siddha Akshar

On the mat, start in Tadasana (Mountain Pose).

Make sure your hips are aligned and place your hands on them.

Your back foot and heel should be lined up at a 30- to a 45-degree angle.

Pressing down with your proper big toe mound while drawing your left hip back and toward your right heel will keep your hips pointing forward and both sides of your waist lengthened.

Internally rotate your arms, flex your elbows, and bring your hands together behind your back while exhaling. Release your hands at your feet's sides if this isn't possible.

Take a deep breath, stretch your spine, and contract your quads.

Exhale, tilt forward at the hips and start to fold into your front thigh. To keep your front body open and your back body length, move your sternum away from your navel and keep your collar bones broad. Your forehead should now relax toward your shin.

Inhale and use the power of your legs to rise to leave the pose. Return to Mountain Pose by letting go of your arms and stepping your feet together.

If you can't comfortably reach the ground without rounding your back, you can use blocks or other support under your palms, rather than compromising the pose's alignment.

Another variation is to hold reverse Pranamasana behind your back.

Benefits Of Pyramid Pose

This pose will help you keep your flexibility if you run or do other activities that tense your hamstrings. It is also helpful in keeping your flexibility for all of those regular jobs that require bending over.

You will be sending blood to your head during the forward bend, which is an inversion, which could aid in improving your mental clarity.

Safety and Precautions:Avoid if you are pregnant (especially in the third trimester).