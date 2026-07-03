Practising yoga for mindfulness? Sadhguru shares 5 easy steps to follow daily

Improve your yoga practice with Sadhguru's 5 simple mindfulness tips that can help reduce stress, improve focus and create better mind-body balance daily.

Yoga for mindfulness (Image AI Generated)

Yoga is not only stretching the body or enhancing the flexibility of the body. According to spiritual leader Sadhguru, the essence of yoga is made more at the level of awareness and mindfulness. In a recent Instagram post, Sadhguru's foundation shared five simple steps that can help people improve their yoga practice and feel more connected mentally and physically.

Why mindfulness matters in yoga?

Mindfulness is full attention to the present moment. It can be used in conjunction with yoga, to reduce stress, aid concentration and promote emotional balance. Mindfulness and exercise are two steps in managing stress that are significant to keeping people feeling good mentally, the World Health Organization (WHO) states.

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1. Practise yoga on an empty stomach

The first thing that Sadhguru tells one to do is to practise yoga without eating food. This enables the body to flow more freely without using energy for digestion. A lot of the yoga specialists recommend to wait a minimum of two or three hours after meals before relaxing yoga. Doing yoga immediately after eating can lead to discomfort in bending or twisting postures. People listen to the body also, and practice safely, according to Mayo Clinic.

2. Take a cool shower before yoga

Sadhguru also recommends a refreshing or cold shower prior to doing yoga. He indicates that it may aid the body feel fresh and active prior to meditation or even stretching. A relaxed and rejuvenated body can help to focus during yoga practices and aid in mindfulness.

3. Wear loose and comfortable clothes

Another key component of a good yoga practice is comfortable attire. Lack of proper mobility sometimes occurs with tight clothes, which can then also be a hindrance to proper concentration. Loose clothes will let the body move freely in stretches and breathing exercises. Also the NHS (National Health Service) emphasises the need for yoga practice to be done comfortably without harm.

4. Include neem and turmeric carefully

Sadhguru advises to have a light honey water with Neem and Turmeric prior to Yoga so that we can purify and maintain the energy level. The anti-inflammatory effects of turmeric have been extensively researched. The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements notes that curcumin is one of the active ingredients in turmeric, and it might promote health.

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5. Begin with an invocation

The final suggestion shared by Sadhguru is, to begin with yoga with a simple invitation, or a chant. In yogic philosophy, the calming of the mind and preparation for meditation involves perfecting the use of sound and breath. Each yoga session can begin with a peaceful intention, which may help to enhance the sense of focus and mindfulness during yoga.

To be more effective, yoga need to be practiced by cultivating an awareness, preparation and practice. Practicing on an empty stomach, using comfortable clothing, and starting with mindfulness could help to promote both physical and mental health. Yoga is an excellent way to relax and concentrate, but it is recommended that you practice this as a relaxation method at your own comfort meter, and, if necessary, practice a few yoga positions with a professional teacher.

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