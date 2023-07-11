Peacock Pose (Mayurasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Mayurasana (Peacock Pose): The Sanskrit words "Mayur", which means peacock, and "Asana", which denotes position, are combined to form the name "Mayurasana." This classic asana is not sitting. This position is called Mayurasana because it resembles a peacock strolling methodically while fluttering its tail feathers downward. The practitioner's body is positioned in this pose to correspond, holding a horizontal rod on the floor with their palms while also being supported on the ground by their elbows.
Step-by-Step Instructions Of Mayurasana By Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder Of Akshar Yoga Institutions
To begin, sit on your heels and make sure your knees are far enough apart so that neither knee touches the other.
Place your hands on the ground with your fingers pointing toward your body. Then, make a smooth elbow bend and press your elbows toward your abdomen.
To go on, try to maintain the tightest belly you can. Put your head on the floor and relax as you do this.
If you are going through wrist, elbow, or shoulder injuries, then this is better for you to avoid this practice. Stop immediately if discomfort arises while performing this asana, like restlessness, severe pain, etc.