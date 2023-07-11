Peacock Pose (Mayurasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Step-by-Step Instructions Of Mayurasana By Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder Of Akshar Yoga Institutions.

Mayurasana (Peacock Pose): The Sanskrit words "Mayur", which means peacock, and "Asana", which denotes position, are combined to form the name "Mayurasana." This classic asana is not sitting. This position is called Mayurasana because it resembles a peacock strolling methodically while fluttering its tail feathers downward. The practitioner's body is positioned in this pose to correspond, holding a horizontal rod on the floor with their palms while also being supported on the ground by their elbows.

To begin, sit on your heels and make sure your knees are far enough apart so that neither knee touches the other. Place your hands on the ground with your fingers pointing toward your body. Then, make a smooth elbow bend and press your elbows toward your abdomen. To go on, try to maintain the tightest belly you can. Put your head on the floor and relax as you do this. Lie down so that the tops of your feet barely touch the floor and your knees are as straight as an arrow. You should press into your back and maintain powerful shoulder blades. It would be best if you glanced up. The last position in Mayurasana is this one. Hold this posture for ten seconds. You can hold it for up to a minute if you consistently practise. Finally, after gently placing your head and feet on the ground, relax.

Benefits Of Mayurasana

This position significantly strengthens the abdominal bodily organs. This elbow pressure on the abdominal aorta promotes healthy blood flow to the abdominal organs. Additionally, this position enhances digestion, inhibits the buildup of toxins, and heals stomach and spleen disorders. He said that it helps with conditions like diabetes. According to Gherenda Samhita, the Mayurasana stance aids in the body's detoxification of poisons. The strength of the elbow, spine, wrist, and shoulder muscles is also improved. Your body postures will improve in this stance. Your attention is improved, and your body and mind are more in sync. This yoga pose aids in the release of tension and anxiety, much like other yoga poses.

Contraindications And Precautions

Don't do this asana, if you have the following conditions-

Menstruation Problems in intestines High blood pressure Brain tumour Pregnancy Hernia Piles or fisher Eye, nose and ear infections

If you are going through wrist, elbow, or shoulder injuries, then this is better for you to avoid this practice. Stop immediately if discomfort arises while performing this asana, like restlessness, severe pain, etc.

