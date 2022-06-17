PM Modi Announces Theme Of International Day Of Yoga 2022

Ahead of International Day of Yoga 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the theme of this year as 'Yoga for humanity.'

The Ministry of AYUSH on Friday shared the theme of the year's International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022 at a press conference in Mysuru. In Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 'Yoga for Humanity' as the theme of this year's International Yoga Day. The highlight of the press conference was the launch of the Common Yoga Protocol booklet and the official International Day of Yoga film.

The Honorable Prime Minister will lead the IDY 2022 celebrations from the Mysuru Palace Grounds on June 21, 2022. Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Basavaraj Bommai will be present at the event. More than 15 thousand yoga enthusiasts will be a part of the event with a static and digital exhibition at the Dasara grounds to give a holistic view of the rewarding world of Yoga.

'Yoga For Humanity': Theme Of IDY 2022

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways & Ministry of Ayush noted, "Through this day, we aim to accelerate the adoption of the traditional practice and remind the world of its benefits for the mind, body, and soul. This year's theme considers the geopolitical dilemmas being faced by the world and seeks to help everyone channel their altruistic and empathetic selves. The upcoming event won't just mark a day in the calendar of cultural events, but it will mark a revolution in the way we perceive and approach health and well-being."

100-Day Countdown In Run-Up To 8th IDY A Success

Yoga Mahotsav 2022, an event to honour the 100-day countdown to the 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022, was started by the Union Ministry of Ayush Sarbanand Sonowal on March 13. The International Day of Yoga 2022 campaign will be centred on the theme of 100 days, 100 cities, and 100 organisations around the world.

The 100-day countdown campaign has helped to gather massive momentum across 100 cities and 100 organisations. The International Day of Yoga, which falls in the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, will be commemorated in 75 important spots around the country. The day will also mark the launch of the innovative 'Guardian Ring' initiative, which will stream all of the festivities arranged by Indian missions around the world, starting in the east and moving west with the Sun's movement across 16 time zones. Around 80 countries will take part in the one-of-a-kind relay event.

Live event timing: The live webcast will start at 3 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. (Indian Standard Time). The program will be live-streamed on DD India.

