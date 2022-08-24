Noose Pose (Pasasana): How To Practice, Benefits, Precautions

Yoga Sadhak, Ekta Jain, Founder of Yogsar, shares contradictions and benefits of the noose pose

Noose pose detoxifies asana, which helps massage internal organs and expresses fats and toxins from the body. It does incredible work by oxygenating our body and restoring the vital energy to feel more relaxed and energized. In addition, the noose pose helps to release the tension from the entire spine and shoulder, helps expand the chest, and boosts digestion. Pasasana is derived from the Sanskrit word Pasa (noose or tie) and Asana (posture). It's a twisting asana where the arms are used as a noose to bind the upper and lower body. It is an advanced posture that makes a strong foundation, and twisting around means freedom from thoughts and emotions, carving a beautiful life. Before practising this asana, it is essential to warm up your body and practice specific asanas like Malasana (Garland pose), Utkatasana (Chair pose), and Bharadvajasana) (Bharadvaja's Twist ). Beginners should practice under the guidance.

Guidelines Before Practice

Empty Stomach - (Minimum 3 hours gap between your meal and practice).

Proper ventilation

Focussed

Loose cotton clothes

Contraindications Of The Pose

Beginners will practice under a guidance

It is a challenging pose. Hence, essential to strengthen your muscles before performing this pose.

Avoid holding breaths

Any injury to the neck, lower back, knee, or ankle will not perform.

Do not practice noose pose in case of a herniated disk.

People suffering from spondylitis or arthritis avoid practising noose pose.

People with High Bp and Hernia must not try this pose.

Steps To Practice Noose Pose

Start with Tadasana (Standing pose)- Always prepare yourself before going into asana.

Lower yourself to a complete squat where the hip is not entirely facing the ground but creating a slight angle.

Bring your buttocks close to your heels, touching the ground. If you cannot touch your heel on the ground, keep the towel under your heels.

Press your torso against your thighs

Shift your knees slightly towards the left.

Exhale, twisting your torso towards the right side.

Take your left arm behind on the back by wrapping both your knees, and now take your right arm behind to hold the left wrist.

Turn your head to the right.

Shoulders relaxed and rolled behind.

Breath normally in the posture.

Stay there for 15 seconds.

Come out gently from the posture.

Repeat on the other side.

Repeat three times

Benefits Of The Noose Pose

Help in Digestion

Detoxify the body

Improve spine flexibility

Relieves back pain.

Strengthen thighs, groin, knees, and ankles

Can relieve asthma

Stimulates the abdomen

Increases blood circulation in the torso and thus improves the nervous system's function

Energized the whole body

Release tightness from shoulder and upper back

Open up the chest region.

Improves lung capacity.

Massages internal organs.

Relieves menstruation discomfort

Improve adverse effects of sciatica

Strengthen core muscles.

Stay committed to your practice to master the pose. Once you are ready, your legs are strong enough to keep balance, your back is flexible enough to twist, and then start practising with Pasasna (noose pose).

