Noose pose detoxifies asana, which helps massage internal organs and expresses fats and toxins from the body. It does incredible work by oxygenating our body and restoring the vital energy to feel more relaxed and energized. In addition, the noose pose helps to release the tension from the entire spine and shoulder, helps expand the chest, and boosts digestion. Pasasana is derived from the Sanskrit word Pasa (noose or tie) and Asana (posture). It's a twisting asana where the arms are used as a noose to bind the upper and lower body. It is an advanced posture that makes a strong foundation, and twisting around means freedom from thoughts and emotions, carving a beautiful life. Before practising this asana, it is essential to warm up your body and practice specific asanas like Malasana (Garland pose), Utkatasana (Chair pose), and Bharadvajasana) (Bharadvaja's Twist ). Beginners should practice under the guidance.
Yoga Sadhak, Ekta Jain, Founder of Yogsar, shares contradictions and benefits of the noose pose
Stay committed to your practice to master the pose. Once you are ready, your legs are strong enough to keep balance, your back is flexible enough to twist, and then start practising with Pasasna (noose pose).