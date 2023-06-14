Nightmares Hampering Your Sleep? These Yoga Asanas Can Help Promote A Sense of Comfort And Relaxation

Nightmares are often the reason why we do not get adequate sleep. Can yoga asanas help in this regard?

Nightmares are very common but do we talk enough about it? It cannot be said enough that they are terrifying and after a person has woken up from it, it can be very difficult to go back to sleep. So, why do we experience nightmares? According to the study published in the journal psychology today, nightmares are our body and brains way of reacting to stress. When we are stressed or when something is bothering us even on our subconscious mind, our body, may react to it by inducing the worst possible nightmares. This is relatively common. However, if a person is experiencing too many nightmares every time he or she falls asleep, it may be a sign of mental health problems.

Yoga experts say that, practicing asanas can really help people when they are jolted awake by a nightmare. Yoga is known to help calm the nerves, slow down heart rate, and get rid of anxiety and stress.

Yoga Asanas You Can Try When You Get Nightmares

Waking up from a terrifying nightmare can leave us paralyzed for a while. It is indeed difficult to do anything complicated after that. But, these yoga asanas are as simple as it can be and it can be practiced without getting up from the bed.

So, in case you are having difficulty falling asleep after a nightmare, try these yoga asanas.

Sama vritti

This asana can soothe your body from the inside out by naturally reducing stress hormones in the body.

Sukhasana

For this asana, you have to sit in easy pose and practice ujjayi breathing. This deep belly breathing that sounds like the waves of the ocean can help center your thoughts, relieve tension and relax your muscles.

Balasana

Balasana or child's pose helps relax both the back and front muscles of the body and also it promotes a sense pf relief and sleepiness. It is a very comforting asana and it will help you fall right back to sleep.

Viparita Karani

Nightmares can leave you feeling overwhelmed and anxious. Viparita karani really works on calming you, helping you relax and fall back to sleep. In this exercise, you are supposed to put your legs up ad support them on the wall. Through this, our body focuses on the rest and digest response instead of the fight or flight response.

Savasana

Savasana is the simplest yoga asana that you can do. It involves just lying down on your back, keep your body straight and your muscles relaxed, keep your eyes closed and practice deep breathing, try to keep you mind clear of any troubling thoughts. Savasana will help promote relaxation for your body and mind.

