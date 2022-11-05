Mountain Pose (Tadasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Also known as Tadasana, is the easiest yoga asana which improves body balance and gut health.

Tadasana: The Foundation For Standing Yoga Poses

The ancient Indian yoga practice has gained immense traction worldwide, putting India on the global map. The carefully designed poses empower the body and mind, promoting harmony between the individual, the soul, the mind and the environment. Devised a thousand years ago, yoga's efficacy has granted its inclusion in modern medicine as a complementary system in rehabilitating people victims of depression, stress, anxiety, trauma, and much more. Much yoga consists of asanas or poses designed to specifically target different body parts and help improve particular body functions.

A myriad of poses combines to form sequences which can be performed as a part of a routine and help people get in shape, stay healthy, and instil a sense of calmness and serenity. One such pose called Tadasana, or the Mountain Pose, forms the foundation for all standing yoga poses. It is an easy and convenient pose to perform during fatigue or when one needs to relax and feel rejuvenated. Owing to its simplicity, it is a popular part of several yoga sequences and helps improve body and postural awareness.

Meenakshi Mohanty Fitness Expert performs it in the following steps:

First, stand while keeping the feet slightly closer than shoulder-width apart. While balancing on the heels, lift the toes and the balls of the feet to the ceiling. Lay them back down on the ground softly. Rock gently back and forth on your feet, and side to side. Slowly reduce the swinging and stand evenly on your feet, feeling the energy generated by the body travel up from the feet through the core. Do not push the lower front ribs forward; lift the sternum to the ceiling. Bring your shoulders back together, drawing the shoulder blades away from the ears and stretching the collarbone. Allow your arms to relax by your side, with your palms facing inside or outwards. Keep the particular focus on keeping your chin parallel to the ground while keeping the crown of your head in line with the pelvic centre. Keep your throat, tongue, and facial musculature soft, and continue to breathe in the position.

Benefits Of Practising Mountain Pose

Tadasana improves posture, blood circulation, agility, coordination, chest opening, and spine lengthening. In addition, it leads to greater strength in the thighs, hips and leg muscles while effectively releasing tension from the facial muscles. Overall, the Mountain Pose increases bodily awareness, helping people make incremental advances in developing and sustaining higher concentration levels.

Precautions For Mountain Pose

Yoga must be practised under the supervision of a trained professional. However, the ease with which the Tadasana can be performed makes it a safe pose for almost everyone. It is essential to be weary while acting the pose, as tired, defeated and depressed states may lead to slumped shoulders or a collapsed chest, inhibiting the pose's benefits. Balance is yet another aspect that determines the effectiveness of the posture and becomes an essential factor to consider.

