Morning yoga vs evening yoga in summer: What works better

Morning yoga boosts energy and metabolism, while evening yoga helps reduce stress and improves sleep. Experts explain which is better during summer.

Written By: Dr Narendra K Shetty | Published : May 20, 2026 3:21 PM IST

Morning yoga vs evening yoga: Which is better?

Seasonal changes in summer change a lot of things in everyday life. Whatever clothes we wear, what we eat, and our routine of stepping out everything changes in summer. So yoga routine should change a little too. In the summer, the heat is really tough on our bodies. It makes us feel tired. We do not have a lot of energy. The heat can also mess with our hormones. Our bodies have a routine that they follow every day. Throughout the day our bodies naturally follow a rhythm, which can feel a little different in the summer and this is because of the summer heat.

Morning Yoga in Summer: What Happens to Your Body

In summer we have longer days, shorter nights, hotter temperatures and our bodies react differently to exercise. Yoga is an exercise. The time of day you do yoga, in summer can really affect your yoga routine and your energy. It can also affect how water you drink when you do yoga and how well you do your yoga. Doing yoga in the morning can help your brain work better when you do yoga. Handle stress better by getting your brain working more efficiently. Morning yoga boosts brain function. Enhancing brain resources helps in stress regulation.

Benefits of Morning Yoga in Summer

Morning yoga during summer is extremely good for your health. It helps in regulating psychoneuroimmunology and psychoneuroendocrinology balance. Early morning yoga is safer for your cardiovascular system and nervous system. This is because the air in the environment is cooler and your body is not too hot. Morning yoga helps boost your metabolism.This keeps working even after finishing yoga practice. So burning of calories happens throughout the day. Morning yoga helps in control ling hunger. This is helpful for managing your weight. Morning yoga helps you to make decisions to stay focus and stay calm. Morning yoga helps in lowering cortisol and there by helping in stress management.

Morning Poses for Summer

Surya namaskara and Chandra namaskara : This pose gently wakes up your body and helps with the morning cortisol surge.

Trikonasana: This pose opens up your chest. Helps with digestion.

Tadasana: This pose helps ground your system and gets you centred for the day.

Bhujangasana : This pose helps wake up your spine after a nights sleep.

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Evening Yoga In Summer: What Happens To Your Body

There is a study on depression and anxiety. This study found out that doing yoga in the evening can really help us sleep better. Yoga does this by lowering the stress hormones in our body. Our body is also more flexible when we do yoga in the evening which makes it easier to do the yoga poses and stretch deep.

Yoga in the evening has a lot of benefits. One of the things about yoga in the evening is that our body is naturally more ready for yoga, in the evening after we have been active all day.

Benefits of Evening Yoga In Summer

Evening yoga makes us more flexible. Our muscles get loosened up throughout the day. So the poses that feel stiff in the morning feel easier at night. Evening yoga helps us release stress. A day of yoga helps us release stress and tension in our bodies. It calms our system. It stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system. It makes our body relax. In the summer, the heat can make us feel mentally tired. So evening yoga can feel really good. Evening yoga can help us sleep better. It lowers our heart rate and blood pressure. When we do evening yoga it calms our system. So we can. Fall asleep more quickly. On summer nights, it can be hard to sleep.. Doing relaxing evening yoga before bed is one of the things we can do to help. Evening yoga is really helpful, for a nights sleep

Evening Poses for Summer

Viparita Karani is really good for reducing leg swelling. It cools the body down. Paschimottanasana or Seated Forward Fold is very calming for the system it helps a lot. Shavasana or Corpse Pose is something you should always do in the evening it is really important, for helping you fall asleep. Do not practice yoga from 12 pm till 4 pm during summer because even indoor sessions at this hour can lead to giddiness,dehydration and exhaustion.

Stop immediately and rest if you notice: A pulse rate increased ,dizziness, confusion, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal or muscle cramps, fatigue, stroke patients, pregnant women or vision disturbances or a decrease in sweating, which is a sign of serious dehydration.

HYDRATION: Water is really important when it is summer. When you are doing yoga and it is hot outside you should drink a lot of water before you start. Try to drink 16 ounces of something that's not coffee two hours before you do yoga. While you are doing yoga you should drink water before you even feel thirsty. This is because you need to replace the water that your body is losing.

When you do yoga in the morning during the summer the temperature is usually cooler. This is a time for yoga because it gives you more energy and it is really good for your body and your mind. Yoga in the morning is very helpful for making you feel full of energy and focused. do yoga at evening when it's summer it is more helpful for being flexible and it can really calm you down. Yoga at evening can help you sleep and not be stressed. Yoga at evening is very helpful for relaxing and feeling better.