Lotus Position (Padmasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Padma means 'lotus', and asana means 'posture' in Sanskrit. The lotus symbol is immediately associated with Yoga, whether on your yoga mat, ornaments or tattoos. What is the symbolism of the lotus? The flower itself is quite beautiful, with rows of petals and a yellow heart that seems full of light. The lotus flower symbolises the capacity to elevate yourself from the murky waters of life and turn yourself to the higher purpose of life, receiving grace from above. The lotus is also used to represent the chakras, or centres of energy that are purified and blossom under yoga training, especially meditation. It is associated with compassion, purity and wisdom.
Meditation Posture
Padmasana is one of the four meditation postures in the Hatha Yoga Pradipika, along with Siddhasana, Bhadrasana and Simhasana. (Hatha yoga pradipika: 1:44) In Padmasana, the legs are folded towards the hips, making a stable base and an energy lock directing the prana towards higher centres. The spine is straight like the lotus allowing the breath to deepen and slow down and the prana to flow freely, inducing a meditation state. In padmasana, the body sits ready for meditation, firmly rooted, spine straight so that the attention can be diverted inwards without distraction allowing the blossoming of consciousness.
Yoga practitioner Bhushan Bhukte at Heartfulness Yoga Centre shares a step-by-step guide to padmasana.
Practice Ardha Padmasana, overlapping only one leg over the other, alternate the leg that overlaps and maintain the posture with the spine straight and at ease until you feel comfortable overlapping both legs.