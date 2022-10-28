Locust Pose (Shalabasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Shalabasana: How To Practice Locust Pose?

Maintaining Salabhasana, often called Locust Pose, requires some back and abdominal strength and mental stamina. Your spine should be lengthened, and your upper, middle and lower back should all receive an equal amount of the backbend. Make sure to relax in the Crocodile Pose, also known as Makarasana, after performing the Shalabasana pose. You can prevent any back-related ailments with this asana and relax your back. After working on your back, Crocodile Pose can also have a calming impact on the head, soothing your entire body.

To adopt this position, fib on your belly with your arms at your flanks, joined at the elbows. Put your chin between your closed eyes, cup your hands in a cup shape, and relax your face. Next, practice Locust Pose by raising the opposite hand and leg, holding the pose for five repetitions, then switching sides and repeating for another five breaths. Next, you can balance on your stomach once your back has warmed up enough by elevating both legs, stretching both hands forward, and joining your palms together. Repeat this three times, keeping the position for five breaths each time.

Shalabasana: Step-by-Step Formation Of The Posture

Lie on your stomach with your palms behind your thighs.

Take a deep breath in (Purak), hold it for a moment (Kumbakh), and lift both legs simultaneously.

First, make sure your knees are straight. Next, sit with your chin or forehead on the ground. Hold the position for 10 seconds before bringing your legs slowly to the ground and exhaling.

Contraindications By Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar

Avoid this pose in case of the following: Recent or chronic injury to the back, arms or shoulders, pregnancy, menstruation, or recent abdominal surgery.

Benefits Of Shalabasana By Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar

Aids in alleviating back pain and sciatica Facilitates the loss of extra body fat from the abdomen, hips, waist, and thighs. Increases flexibility and strength in the back muscles and spine. Toughens wrists, hips, thighs, legs, buttocks, lower abdomen, and the diaphragm; cures cervical spondylitis and spinal cord illnesses. Harmonizes the Manipura chakra; stimulates the body; fosters confidence; enhances the performance of the internal organs; controls the body's acid-base balance; relieves depression; and promotes a thin figure. Enhances posture