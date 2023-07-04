Legs Up The Wall Pose (Viparita Karani): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

One of the finest yoga postures for sleep is the Legs Up The Wall stance, also known as Viparta Karani. This asana is also known as Padottanasana and helps with sleep because it relaxes the body by stretching the legs and feet, which in turn helps with tension release. Additionally, Viparita Karani's advantages include bettering blood flow to the head. The legs up the wall is a yoga pose for sleep that helps the blood circulate better and go to every body region. The pose, also known as the Inverted Lake Pose, has anti-ageing properties, one of the advantages of Viparita Karani. Be sure your stomach is empty before performing this yoga asana. More Viparita Karani advantages may be obtained by doing this yoga pose between two meals, which should be at least five hours apart. This will increase your level of activity throughout the day.

Step-by-Step Formation of Viparita Karni By Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Yoga and Spiritual Leader

This yoga position can be performed with or without support. However, perform this pose before bed to reap the total rewards of Viparita Karani:

On a level surface, lie down. Your tailbone should be pointing at the wall's base when you stand. To create an L shape with your body, shimmy your hips as near as they will go to the wall and then begin to walk your feet up the wall.

Use a cushion behind your head or a towel at the base of your back to make your posture feel comfortable.

Benefits Of Viparita Karni

Viparita Karani is beneficial if you have leg discomfort since it relaxes your feet. The position facilitates better sleep. It is known to lessen ankle oedema and swelling and disrupted sleep brought on by extended periods of inactivity, such as prolonged sitting or standing. Leg cramp sufferers might benefit from the yoga pose Viparita Karani mudra for sleep. Your torso and the back of your legs will get the necessary stretch if you do this yoga before bed. It is one of the finest yoga postures for sleep since it eases a slight backache. Your neck's back will feel better after practising this yoga before bed. The therapeutic effects of Viparita Karani are also present. It relieves mild anxiety, menopausal symptoms, arthritis, digestive disorders, headaches, hypertension, insomnia, migraines, breathing difficulties, and mild anxiety. Practise this yoga before bed to lessen PMS-related mood swings. One of the yoga positions for sleep that helps lessen tension and anxiety and soothe the nervous system is this one. This form of sleep yoga improves the body's overall equilibrium. The advantages of Viparita Karani extend to the mind and the body.

Precautions And Contraindications

Because they require a slight inversion, the Viparita Karani yoga positions for sleep shouldn't be done when you're menstruating. If you are pregnant, stay away from doing this yoga pose. People with high blood pressure or eye conditions like glaucoma should avoid this asana. Try bending your knees and contacting your soles to get the heels as near as possible to the pelvic area if you have foot pain every time you do this sleep yoga pose. To receive the full advantages of the Viparita Karani asana, those with back and neck issues should either avoid performing it or only do so in the presence of a trained instructor.

