Legs Up The Wall Pose (Viparita Karani): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

One of the finest yoga postures for sleep is the Legs Up The Wall stance, also known as Viparta Karani. This asana is also known as Padottanasana and helps with sleep because it relaxes the body by stretching the legs and feet, which in turn helps with tension release. Additionally, Viparita Karani's advantages include bettering blood flow to the head. The legs up the wall is a yoga pose for sleep that helps the blood circulate better and go to every body region. The pose, also known as the Inverted Lake Pose, has anti-ageing properties, one of the advantages of Viparita Karani. Be sure your stomach is empty before performing this yoga asana. More Viparita Karani advantages may be obtained by doing this yoga pose between two meals, which should be at least five hours apart. This will increase your level of activity throughout the day.
Step-by-Step Formation of Viparita Karni By Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Yoga and Spiritual Leader
This yoga position can be performed with or without support. However, perform this pose before bed to reap the total rewards of Viparita Karani:
The therapeutic effects of Viparita Karani are also present. It relieves mild anxiety, menopausal symptoms, arthritis, digestive disorders, headaches, hypertension, insomnia, migraines, breathing difficulties, and mild anxiety.