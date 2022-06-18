Knee To Ear Pose (Karnapidasana): How To Perform, Health Benefits And Precautions

If you want to get rid of ear infections that occur frequently, then you can practice the Ear-to-Knee pose/Karnapidasana. But that's not the only benefit of this pose. Read on to know more.

Knee-to-ear pose or Karnapidasana is a calming advanced yoga asana that can address most of your ear problems. The word "Karnapidasana" comes from Sanskrit and is a combination of three words: 'Karna' meaning 'ear,' 'Pida' meaning pain and 'Asana' meaning pose or posture.

Halasana (plough) pose is progressed to knee to ear pose. It's an intermediate inversion in which you bend your knees to fully lengthen your spine while expanding your neck and hips. For its advantages to blocked sinuses and ears, the knee ear position is also known as the ear pressure pose. This yoga stance, Karnapidasana, is a thorough spine expansion that allows medicinal liquids to bathe every vertebra.

Health Benefits Of Karnapidasana

Here are all the health benefits of practising the Knee to Ear yoga pose:

Helps strengthen the lungs and is good for asthma patients

Treats ear problems like infections, hearing loss, tinnitus, etc.

Stretches the backbone

Stimulates the thyroid gland and abdominal organs

Stretches the spine and shoulders

Helps control your blood pressure

Reduces the symptoms of menopause

Help with fatigue, stress, sleeplessness, and other menopausal symptoms

Backache, infertility, and sinusitis are all helped by this herb

Stretches the spinal flexion and hips

Good for massaging the internal abdominal massage of the organs

Stretches the shoulders and neck while toning the buttocks, hips, and thighs

How To Perform The Knee To Ear Pose?

Here are the step-by-step instructions to perform this yoga pose:

Get into a plough pose by interlacing your hands on the floor or flat on the floor. On either side of your head, bend your knees and bring them to the floor. The tops of your feet should be resting on the floor. Allow the knees to apply light pressure to the ears, cutting out aural distractions for a brief period. Before releasing your arms and slowly rolling out of the pose vertebra by vertebra Take at least five breaths while you do the previous step.

Modifications: If your knees don't come all the way to the floor, then you can keep them up until you are comfortable touching the floor with your knees.

Variation: If you want it more challenging, then you can get out of the pose by doing Chakrasana.

Precautions To Take

When you start doing any yoga pose, you should be aware of certain precautions to avoid injuries or complications. Here are some of the precautions to be mindful of while doing the knee-to-ear yoga pose:

Avoid doing the pose if you have high blood pressure or asthma.

Don't do Karnapidasana if you have pain in any part of your body.

One should avoid practising this yoga pose during menstruation, and diarrhoea.

Also, it is better not to do the knee-to-ear yoga pose if you have any injuries.

Note: Consult a professional yoga instructor and a doctor before performing a difficult pose like the Knee to Ear yoga pose.