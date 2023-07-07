King Pigeon Pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Eka Pada Rajakapotasana - King Pigeon pose: Another name for Rajakapotasana is Eka Pada Rajakapotasana. This term is derived from the Sanskrit words "Eka" (one), "Pada" (leg), "Raja" (king), "Kapota" (pigeon), and "Asana" (pose). Modern yoga practitioners often execute Rajakapotasana. A challenging yoga position called Rajakapotasana is well renowned for easing back discomfort and extending the hips. These, however, are not the only advantages of this yoga. Performing this sitting backbend has several advantages. Rajakapotasana, a backbend, also stretches the muscles in the core and abdomen. This aids internal organ stimulation and function improvement. Rajakapotasana can thus be helpful if you want to avoid digestive problems, such as constipation and IBS.
Steps for Eka Pada Rajakapotasana By Yoga and Spiritual Leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder Of Akshar Yoga Institutions
Sit in Dandasana (Staff Pose) for this Eka Pada Rajakapotasana series. When at ease, flex your right knee until your shin is nearly parallel to the ground.
Swing your left leg behind your chest as you gently tilt your body to the right. With your rear leg adjusted so that your left leg is completely extended, support yourself by placing your hands on the floor before you.
Now, flex your left knee and lift your left shin such that it is at least 90 degrees off the ground. Put your weight evenly on your left knee and right foot while you do this. To keep your stance stable, move your right knee forward.