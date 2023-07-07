King Pigeon Pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Rajakapotasana improves digestion by stretching your lower body and massaging your inside organs.

Eka Pada Rajakapotasana - King Pigeon pose: Another name for Rajakapotasana is Eka Pada Rajakapotasana. This term is derived from the Sanskrit words "Eka" (one), "Pada" (leg), "Raja" (king), "Kapota" (pigeon), and "Asana" (pose). Modern yoga practitioners often execute Rajakapotasana. A challenging yoga position called Rajakapotasana is well renowned for easing back discomfort and extending the hips. These, however, are not the only advantages of this yoga. Performing this sitting backbend has several advantages. Rajakapotasana, a backbend, also stretches the muscles in the core and abdomen. This aids internal organ stimulation and function improvement. Rajakapotasana can thus be helpful if you want to avoid digestive problems, such as constipation and IBS.

Steps for Eka Pada Rajakapotasana By Yoga and Spiritual Leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder Of Akshar Yoga Institutions

Sit in Dandasana (Staff Pose) for this Eka Pada Rajakapotasana series. When at ease, flex your right knee until your shin is nearly parallel to the ground. Swing your left leg behind your chest as you gently tilt your body to the right. With your rear leg adjusted so that your left leg is completely extended, support yourself by placing your hands on the floor before you. Now, flex your left knee and lift your left shin such that it is at least 90 degrees off the ground. Put your weight evenly on your left knee and right foot while you do this. To keep your stance stable, move your right knee forward. Inhale deeply, raise your right arm and reach back. As you grab hold of the left foot, let out a breath. The same should be done with your left arm. Holding the foot firmly, raise your torso, and tilt your head back. Exhale fully and let go of your foot. Try to strike the same position from the other side.

Benefits Of Eka Pada Rajakapotasana

It builds back strength and eases back pain like sciatica. The King Pigeon stance helps your hips become more flexible and open. The deep stretch relieves stress and anxiety in the body. It strengthens the groin area and expands the midsection (chest). The king pigeon stance also improves the functionality of the reproductive and urinary systems. Reduces sciatica pain; prevents urinary tract infections; improves stability and balance; and corrects posture

Contraindications And Precautions

People with pelvic, shoulder, ankle, or knee injuries. Pregnant women should avoid performing this pose since it puts pressure on the pubic region, which might lead to difficulties for the developing foetus. For individuals with sciatica, this pose may aggravate nerve discomfort worse. Individuals with fused discs should avoid this pose.

