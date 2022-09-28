Inverted Staff Pose (Viparita Dandasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Ekta Jain, Yoga Sadhak, Founder of Yogsar, shares the benefits and contraindications of Viparita Dandasana.

Viparita Dandasan, also known as the Inverted Staff Pose, is an advanced-level backbend pose. The pose is performed once you have opened up your back muscles to go deeper into the practice. In this pose, you challenge your back muscles to maintain their position in the air without assistance. This practice energizes the spine, which helps to breathe deeply and opens up the back and chest muscles. Viparita means reversed, Dandasana means stick or staff, and asana means pose. This pose charges the spine and lifts the energy throughout the day. Regular practice of this pose with the right attitude will help to take you deeper into the spiritual path. Ekta Jain, Yoga Sadhak, Founder of Yogsar, shares the benefits and contraindications of Viparita Dandasana.

Before Coming On To The Mat

Wear loose and comfortable clothing.

Empty stomach 3 hours after the meal.

Keep stress off the mat.

Avoid directly jumping up into Viparita Dandasana. Instead, warm your body up by practising poses like Downward Dog, Plank, Cobra, Wall Support Back Extension, and Bridge Pose.

Please practice this pose under guidance to avoid any injury.

Contraindications

Beginners will avoid doing this pose, even if they are flexible enough.

Heart patience will avoid doing this pose. This is an intense pose.

Women in periods will not do this pose.

Pregnant women will not practice this pose.

High BP will avoid this pose. They can go for modifications.

People with Hernia will not do this pose.

People with any injury will not perform.

Back and cervical pain will avoid this pose.

If you have a hunchback, avoid doing this pose.

Steps To Practice

Lie down on the mat. Your upper back to lower back should be resting on the mat.

Bend your knees, and place your feet firmly on the mat. Where the four corners of your feet should be on the carpet, arms by your side.

Raising the heap and the middle back without leaving the feet and upper back on the floor.

Slowly take your arms up, place your palms beside your shoulders, fingers pointing towards the lower body, elbow bent facing the ceiling.

Press the palm on the floor to raise the head and heap more up.

Slowly bring your crown of the head down.

Place your elbows on the floor in line with your head and interlace your fingers behind the head.

Weight from the forearm to the elbow is equally distributed on both arms without disturbing your neck. Your shoulder blades rotate back and lift your head.

Keep pressing your wrist and forearm on the floor and straighten your legs with the sole touching the floor.

Breathe there normally.

Bend your knees, taking your head parallel to the floor and resting on it. Plant your pelvic floor down and rest your body on the mat.

Benefits Of Viparita Dandasana

The pose helps open up the heart chakra, making you feel more confident and filling the lungs with oxygen.

- Better exchange of breath.

- Increase blood circulation in the head.

- Increase strength and flexibility of legs and arms.

- Make your spine and mind healthy

- Strengthen shoulder muscles and improve shoulder mobility

- Make you relax

- Relieve lower back and shoulder pains

- Improve digestion and flatulence.

- Strengthen the heart muscles.

But beginners can always take the knowledge and implement the command once the body is ready to perform the pose.