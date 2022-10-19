An advanced variation of the inversion is Urdhva Padmasana, where the legs are brought into padmasana posture. The starting position for this pose is the supine pose, or lying on your back with your hands supporting your lower back. Next, bring the legs into padmasana slowly. Hold the position while breathing normally for 60 seconds, then switch which leg is on top. Finally, the legs should be uncrossed, and the spine should be gently rolled back onto the mat to exit the pose. In English, the inverted pose known as Urdhva Padmasana is also known as the Inverted lotus pose. Urdhva Padmasana stimulates breathing and circulation. This aids in reducing mental and physical exhaustion. These soothing effects are believed to be beneficial for people with insomnia, stress or mild depression.
Formation Of The Posture By Himalayan Siddha Akshar
Begin by assuming Padmasana
With the support of your elbows, drop your back down
Lift your interlocked legs and bring them closer to you
Place your palms beside your hips and relax in Dandasana
Benefits Of Urdhva Padmasana (Inverted Lotus Pose)
The visuddha (throat) chakra is related to the Urdhva Padmasana pose. This stance can stimulate and balance this energy centre, promoting improved communication and creativity. While holding this posture, attention and concentration can be directed into the throat chakra to enhance these advantages.
The leg on top of the padmasana should be alternated on both sides to stimulate the energy equally.
In addition to enhancing blood circulation, Urdhva Padmasana also aids in respiration.
Additionally, the stance calms the brain, which helps with stress and mild depression. This pose also stimulates the Vishuddhi Chakra or throat chakra. As a result, creativity and communication are enhanced. You can focus on the Vishuddhi Chakra while you are doing this to further these advantages.
Cures both hypo and hyper thyroid when practised regularly