Urdhva Padmasana: How To Practice Inverted Lotus Pose?

An advanced variation of the inversion is Urdhva Padmasana, where the legs are brought into padmasana posture. The starting position for this pose is the supine pose, or lying on your back with your hands supporting your lower back. Next, bring the legs into padmasana slowly. Hold the position while breathing normally for 60 seconds, then switch which leg is on top. Finally, the legs should be uncrossed, and the spine should be gently rolled back onto the mat to exit the pose. In English, the inverted pose known as Urdhva Padmasana is also known as the Inverted lotus pose. Urdhva Padmasana stimulates breathing and circulation. This aids in reducing mental and physical exhaustion. These soothing effects are believed to be beneficial for people with insomnia, stress or mild depression.

Formation Of The Posture By Himalayan Siddha Akshar

Begin by assuming Padmasana With the support of your elbows, drop your back down Lift your interlocked legs and bring them closer to you Use your core strength or take the help of your hands to lift your legs up Place your palms on your back and, with their help, lift your back off the floor Bring your knees parallel to the floor and try to place your palms on them Arms must be straight

Breathing Methodology

Inhale as you lift your padmasana. Exhale as you release from the posture. Navigating Back From The Posture Slowly spread your elbows slightly apart and lower your back down. Drop your pelvis and knees down and take your palms off your back Lift your upper body and sit up straight Unlock your legs and bring them together Place your palms beside your hips and relax in Dandasana

Benefits Of Urdhva Padmasana (Inverted Lotus Pose)

The visuddha (throat) chakra is related to the Urdhva Padmasana pose. This stance can stimulate and balance this energy centre, promoting improved communication and creativity. While holding this posture, attention and concentration can be directed into the throat chakra to enhance these advantages.

The leg on top of the padmasana should be alternated on both sides to stimulate the energy equally. In addition to enhancing blood circulation, Urdhva Padmasana also aids in respiration.

Additionally, the stance calms the brain, which helps with stress and mild depression. This pose also stimulates the Vishuddhi Chakra or throat chakra. As a result, creativity and communication are enhanced. You can focus on the Vishuddhi Chakra while you are doing this to further these advantages.

Cures both hypo and hyper thyroid when practised regularly Strengthens back Tones legs Mobilizes shoulder blades, neck, knees and ankles and keeps them healthy As there is an increased flow of oxygenated blood towards your face, your skin's condition improves Improves the functioning of your heart

Word Of Advice

A person should not practise this asana with a hyperactive thyroid and high blood pressure.

A person suffering from knee, shoulder, neck, back or ankle injury must refrain from injuring themselves further while practising this asana.