International Yoga Day 2026: 7 science-backed benefits of practising yoga every day

Know how daily yoga can improve mental and physical health with these science-backed benefits shared on International Yoga Day 2026.

International Yoga Day 2026 (Image AI Generated)

Every year, International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 to spread awareness about the importance of yoga for physical and mental well-being. Yoga doesn't only go hand-in-hand with fitness trends, it is also an ancient healing technique supported by modern science. Research indicates that daily practice of yoga can positively affect overall health, alleviate stress and enhance quality of life.

Here are 7 science-backed benefits of practising yoga every day:

1. Reduces Stress And Anxiety

Stress relief is one of the advantages of yoga that you can reap the most from. Yoga incorporates breathing exercises, meditation, and movement, too, in order to soothe the mind. Studies indicate that practising yoga reduces cortisol which is the stress hormone of the body. Practicing frequently can lead to decreased anxiety, increased happiness and relaxation of the mind.

2. Improves Flexibility And Strength

As you practice yoga, you stretch various muscles and over time you become more flexible in your body. Poses such as Downward Dog, Cobra Pose, Warrior Pose strengthen muscles while improving mobility. The studies indicate that those people who yoga regularly have an improvement in muscle strength, posture and balance.

3. Supports Heart Health

Yoga has some advantages for the health of the heart. Yoga can be used by experts to reduce the levels of bad cholesterol in the body, improve the circulation of blood in the body and lower blood pressure too. Slightly fierce yoga and breathing workouts also help unwind blood vessels, easing tension on the heart. This can reduce the heart disease and stroke risk.

4. Helps In Better Sleep

Stress and unhealthy lifestyle are factors that make many people suffer from poor sleep. Yoga centers the nervous system and relaxes the body, you get a more relaxed sleep. Studies have shown that regular yoga practice can help people fall asleep quicker, and lead to a good night's sleep.

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5. Boosts Immunity

Daily yoga can boost immunity system by decreasing inflammation in the body and stress. Some yoga postures help to blood flow and facilitate the optimal functioning of organs. A simple focus of Deep breathing exercises also enhances oxygen supply as well, which will help the body function properly and stay healthy.

6. Aids Weight Management

Through yoga, you will not burn as many calories as you would in an intense gym workout, but it may still assist with weight control. Dynamic yoga (Power Yoga and Vinyasa Yoga) accelerates metabolism and strengthens the body. Yoga also promotes awareness of food consumption and curries the craving of food which leads to emotional eating due to the stress.

7. Enhances Brain Function And Focus

Yoga is a known for mental clarity and concentration. Use meditation or breathing exercises for being mindful and to keep brain calm and focused. Research indicate that yoga can help enhance memory, attention span and cognitive function.

Yoga is a simple yet effective practice which works on both the body and mind. Yoga can positively affect everyone's health in many different ways, such as improving flexibility, heart health, stress reduction, sleep quality and more. Happy International Yoga Day, stay healthy and happy.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.