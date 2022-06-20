International Day Of Yoga: Theme, Significance And Benefits

Yoga is not only asana; it is the art of living life to the fullest. Adopt yoga to make life better.

Yoga is not only an asana but also a very ancient method of improving physical and mental health. Therefore, international Yoga Day is celebrated on 21 June every year to tell the importance of yoga and to spread awareness about yoga to the people.

Yoga For Humanity

Every year Yoga Day also has a unique theme. Similarly, a theme has been set in the year 2022 as well. Its name is Yoga for Humanity. This time Yoga Day will be celebrated worldwide based on this theme. India has given yoga to the world; that is why India is also called Yoga Guru. The right to choose the theme of Yoga Day goes to the Ministry of AYUSH of India. This year, the Indian Ministry of AYUSH has selected the theme of Yoga Day to be organized worldwide. Due to India's persistent efforts, the United General Assembly declared 21 June as World Yoga Day in 2014. After this, from the year 2015, on 21st June, Yoga Day started being celebrated all over the world. India is the father of yoga, and this program will continue continuously as the history of yoga in India is thousands of years old.

What is the scientific reason for celebrating Yoga Day on 21st June?

This is the biggest reason for celebrating Yoga Day on 21st June. June 21 is the longest day out of 365 days of the year. Due to this, the maximum light of the Sun falls on the Northern Hemisphere on 21 June. Therefore, on June 21, sunrise is early, and sunset is late. Therefore, the energy emanating from the sun on this day is highly effective and is supposed to increase positivity.

What will happen on Yoga Day, especially in the year 2022?

An extraordinary, exciting thing will happen on Yoga Day 2022. This time, the Guardian Ring is being made a point of attraction. And this has been announced. That Yoga is a streaming program. Through which the IDY events taking place abroad by the Indian Missions will be captured. This program will start from the country of the world where the sunrise is the first. That is, Japan is such a country where the dawn rises first. So it will start with Japan because this right goes to Japan. So world Yoga Day will be celebrated in Japan at 6 a.m., and then gradually, this program will increase with the pace of time in other countries.

Benefits Of Doing Yoga

There are many slogans prevalent in the context of yoga today. Like yoga is the art of living life, everything will happen with yoga etc. Yoga is necessary for everyone, old, children, women, men and young people. It is essential for human welfare. Its theme has also been selected on this basis.

You may like to read

With regular practice of yoga, everyone's body becomes disease free. The stress of the body is reduced, and the pleasure of living a stress-free life is attained. Fertility problems in women and men are mainly solved by doing yoga. The blood circulation and digestive system are strengthened through yoga.

But special rules related to yoga should be followed; only then its full benefits are attained.

Information related to the theme of Yoga Day and Yoga Day has been received from Aasha Ayurveda's Ayurvedic expert Dr Chanchal Sharma through a special press conference.