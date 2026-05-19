International Day of Yoga: 7 calorie-burning yoga poses to support weight loss naturally

Are you on your weight loss journey? Try to incorporate these calorie-burning yoga poses into your daily routine for better results.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 19, 2026 7:24 AM IST

Can yoga help with weight loss? Try these 7 calorie-burning yoga asanas at home.

International Day of Yoga 2026: When it comes to weight loss, just focusing on dieting or cutting out calories won't be enough. A sustainable weight loss plan includes a proper strategy, including healthy meals and regular exercise - two important key elements that can effectively support your journey to a fitter life. You need regular exercise or active movements, and sticking to one type of exercise can result in weight plateaus. While yoga is usually associated with the mind-body connection, mindful movements, flexibility, and focus, it also helps cut down fat cells with some whole-body improvements.

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, we bring you the top 5 most effective power yoga poses that can help burn calories faster than you think.

How yoga supports your health and wellness.

7 Best Yoga Poses To Burn Calories Fast

Are you on your weight loss journey? Understanding that burning calories is the most effective step that you need to take in order to keep your body fat percentage under control and manage your weight is important. While there are several ways to do so, in this piece, we have jotted down the powerful yoga poses that you can try at home and easily burn more calories.

Try to include these 7 easy and simple yoga poses in your daily morning routine and see the magic they do:

1. Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)

Surya namaskar is a combination of 12 different flowing movements that can increase the heart rate while practising it. This is great for metabolism, and a good session burns approximately 80-90 calories. This pose improves flexibility and cardiovascular health. This yoga asana is the best way to energise the mind and tone up the body muscles. If practised with quiet shavasana, the whole practice provides a positive tone to start the day.

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2. Virabhadrasana (Warrior Poses)

Warrior I, II, and III poses work on your legs, arms, and core fat; this pose increases stamina and balance. All three forms of this exercise tone the body and build lean muscle, which increases metabolism when at rest. In addition, the increased circulation can increase the rate of calorie burn. If you want to lose body fat and develop endurance, these are great poses to add to your daily routine.

3. Chaturanga Dandasana (Four-Limbed Staff Pose)

If you are used to the plank pose, this one will challenge your arms, shoulders, core, and legs in a new way. It helps in developing the upper body strength, endurance and muscle control. Practising this regularly, Chaturanga can adjust the posture, tone up the arms and shoulders, and increase your overall metabolic rate, for this body requires energy, which is provided by burning calories. This is a great pose that sculpts your upper body while developing body awareness.

Benefits of doing yoga daily.

4. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

This yoga asana is accompanied by a deep stretch through the chest and abdomen, which strengthens the spine. Poses like these provide benefits for digestion, along with toning and strengthening the mid-section, which supports fat loss. Deepens breaths, relieving tension, and support for metabolism. It is an excellent addition to a balanced weight-loss routine with yoga classes or practice of any type.

5. Navasana (Boat Pose)

It is a central-focused pose, which has a heavier emphasis on the control of the core. Naavsana is a part of strength; it engages the abs and hip flexors, strengthens the deep stabilising core muscles, while building stability and improving posture. This asana acquires to engages the abdominal muscles and burns calories while strengthening the whole body.

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6. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog)

Downward dog provides a whole body stretch and strengthens the arms, legs and core. It also improves circulation, stimulates lymphatic flow, aids in digestion, and facilitates burning fat. In this position, you get the added benefits of activating larger muscle groups while burning calories and developing stamina. This pose also benefits detoxification, endurance and weight-management properties.

7. Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

This yoga pose challenges your thighs, glutes, and core while stabilising and stimulating the muscles to burn. Utkatasana activates the body's largest muscle group by building lower body power, supporting balance, and increasing metabolic rate.

Practising yoga consistently provides stretching, relaxation and flexibility. But if you are trying to burn calories, yoga can be an effective weight loss tool. These yoga asanas can strengthen and tone your body while increasing the heart rate and metabolic processes, which helps in fat loss. By performing these improve your stamina, muscle tone, posture and even mental focus. Adapt these yoga poses to get a rounded workout while allowing them to promote health and fitness naturally and sustainably.

Disclaimer: Although yoga is known for its benefits in keeping the body safe from dealing with excessive body fat, experts also suggest that this should be accompanied by a well-structured diet plan and a mindfulness routine. Always consult an expert before making any changes to your daily routine, especially when you are dealing with any underlying problems.