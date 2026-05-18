International Day of Yoga: 7 best yoga asanas to strengthen your back and core naturally

Does your back feel stiff and painful? Try to include these 7 easy and simple yoga poses into your daily morning routine to relax the nerves and provide an instant calmness.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 18, 2026 7:34 AM IST

Want a stronger back and core? Try these 7 easy yoga asanas this International Yoga Day

A strong back and core are very important for good posture, better balance and a pain-free life. If you are facing the problem of back stiffness or weak abdominal muscles, yoga can solve your problem naturally and effectively. These ancient poses not only build strength but also enhance flexibility and reduce the risk of injury. In this article. We have listed seven of the best yoga asanas to help you strengthen your back and core muscles without going to the gym. It doesn't matter if you are a beginner or a person who performs yoga every day; you can perform these asanas easily in your daily routine.

7 Best Yoga Asanas to Strengthen Your Back and Core Naturally

Here are the top seven best yoga poses to strengthen your back and core naturally:

Cat cow stretch

This gentle flow warms up the spine, improving your flexibility and giving you relief from tension. Coordinate breathing with movement, fallen arch on inhale, round on exhale. Repeat this 5 to 10 times a day.

Cobra pose

This asana helps to strengthen the spinal muscles and improve flexibility in your stomach, hands under your shoulders. Inhale, press through your hands, lift your chest. Keep your elbows slightly bent and bend your shoulders.

Locust pose

This yoga pose is very beneficial for strengthening your back. Lie down on your stomach, lift your arms alongside your body, inhale, lift your head slowly, then your chest, arms, and legs off the mat. While performing this exercise, engage your glutes and back muscles hold for a few breaths.

Benefits of yoga.

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Bridge pose

This Asana is designed to strengthen your glutes, hamstrings, and back muscles while opening the chest for performing this ass. You need to lie on your back, bend your knees. Keep your feet flat on the floor, and now lift your hips towards the ceiling. You can also put your hands underneath.

Downward-facing dog

Dispose elongate the spine, strengthens arms and legs, and stretches the hamstrings while performing this Aran form, an inverted, be shaped with your body. Press, hands, and feet formally into the mat.

Child pose

This asana is a very gentle restorative pose, which helps to stretch your lower back and hips, giving you relief from tension to perform. Kneel, sit on heels, fold forward, resting forehead on the mat. You can keep your arms forward or backwards.

Supine spinal twist

This asana is built to release tension present in your spine and lower back, and make your body more flexible. Lie down on your back, bring your knees to your chest, then let them fall to one side. Keep shoulders grounded.

Including the above-mentioned seven yoga asanas into your daily routine can slowly and gradually improve your core strength and support a healthier pain free back. Consistency is the key to performing these yoga asana mindfully, focus on your breath and listen to your body with time . You will experience changes like better posture, improved flexibility, and enhanced overall strength. Yoga is not just a physical exercise. It's a practice that strengthens both body and mind. It doesn't matter whether you are looking to relieve back pain or build a stronger core. Naturally, these poses can be a great choice.

FAQs Which yoga poses relieves back pain? For beginners, yoga poses such as cat, cow, cobra, plank, bridges, and supine twist will help you strengthen your core and back muscles by releasing tension and improving your flexibility. Is yoga enough for a good core workout? Yes, when you perform this exercise regularly for 2to three times a week. It will eventually build your strength. Can yoga really build core strength? The answer is yes, yoga is known for building physical and mental stability. It engages not just the abdominal muscles, but also the back, hips and stabilisers like the transverse abdominis, improving overall balance, posture, and spinal support.