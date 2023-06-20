International Day Of Yoga 2023: Is Workplace Yoga Necessary For Employees?

International Day Of Yoga 2023: Is Workplace Yoga Necessary For Employees?

Yoga is a mental, physical and spiritual exercise and a 5 minute Yoga break can transform your energy levels during work hours too.

International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on the 21st of June, the longest day of the year. This day received international recognition as Yoga Day in 2015 following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. This mental, physical and spiritual practice is now practiced by people all around the world and International day of Yoga has become a global celebration.

What is Yoga break? This exercise was recommended by the ministry of AYUSH couple of days prior to International Day of Yoga. The ministry stated that due to the busy lifestyle that people nowadays lead, there is hardly any time to go out and practice Yoga. Instead, employees can actually take a 5 minute break and practice this exercise in between their work. This can reap multiple health benefits not to mention help workers refresh d-stress and refocus. They have named this practice 'Y-Break@workplace yoga.' Let us learn how it can be beneficial.

Y-Break@workplace: The Health Benefits It Can Bring

Take a 5-10 minute break from work and practice some asanas that involves some gentle stretches and deep breathing. You will feel the shift in energy immediately.

TRENDING NOW

Can Boost Energy

Work can drain us of energy and by the end of the day; we can barely keep our eyes open. Sometimes, it can be mentally draining too. Moreover, we are not only working, we may be taking care of family, the household and some people even take up extra work. So, when there are so many things to do in a day, what are the tips that will help us get through it without getting burnt out? Here is where a 5 minute Yoga break can help. There are Yoga workouts which do not require a lot of space or Yoga mat. It will increase blood circulation, help us de-stress, get rid of fatigue and increase energy levels.

Decrease Stress

Stress is a daily factor when we become 9 to 6 employees. There are asanas like, Balasana, Savasana, Padmasana or Ustrasana, which can help your body and mind feel relaxed. We may feel the effect and the shift in energy immediately. These asanas are designed to increase circulation, improve our breathing and decrease muscular tension.

Increase Our Confidence

When we are stressed and feeling unfit, our confidence level might reduce. But, practicing Yoga, could benefits people who feel self-conscious at work or suffers from low self-esteem. The asanas are made to improve our body, your flexibility, strength and posture. All of these will make us feel more at ease with our own bodies thereby helping self-confidence.

You may like to read

Improve Our Posture

It is an undeniable fact that Yoga can help improve our posture. Most employees spend a lot of time sitting in chairs, slouching and they may eventually develop back related problems and bad posture. This can be detrimental to productivity as well. Yoga can help fix that.

Boost Immune System

Yoga helps develop us physically and physiologically. It aids in bringing oxygenated blood to the organs, this helps them function better, stimulates our lymphatic system to get rid of toxins from the body, relieves pain, aches and stress. The stronger we get, the better our immune system will be. This means, we would be at low risk of catching infections, diseases or suffering an injury.

Help Us Focus Better

Work comes with endless meetings, crunching deadline and heavy workload. These can not only burn us out but also create mental clutter. If we are unable to process things clearly, it can hinder our decision making and thereby reduce our ability to focus and be productive. A 5 minute Yoga break can really turn this around. It can help us relax, rejuvenate, refresh and refocus. If you do not wish to practice a difficult asana, simply take a 5 minute meditation break and see how it transforms you.

RECOMMENDED STORIES