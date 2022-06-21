International Day of Yoga 2022: Easy Yoga Asanas That Everybody Can Do To Get Rid Of Stress

Paschimottamasana has tremendous health benefits and covers up the entire body system. Its primary focus is on the spine, but it is also responsible for boosting energy levels of the body.

Yoga is not only about exercise, but about discovering the sense of oneness with self, the world and nature. Read on.

International Day of Yoga is celebrated to honour the traditional practice of yoga, which emanated in India. At a time when our fast-paced lives are becoming too tiring and unhealthy for us, Yoga helps in reducing stress and anxiety, besides providing physical relaxation. The aim of International Day of Yoga is to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga. It is not only a day for celebrating Yoga, but also for creating awareness about its benefits throughout the world. The idea for the day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the 69th session of the General Assembly in 2014. Yoga embodies the unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not only about exercise, but about discovering the sense of oneness with self, the world and nature.

YOGA FOR HUMANITY

This year the theme for International Yoga Day 2022 is Yoga for Humanity, so that we remember to inculcate kindness and compassion towards all. The pandemic has taught us how important it is to help others. Without human kindness many of us would not have survived the pandemic.

BOOST THE POWER OF ASANAS WITH THE RIGHT DIET

With Yogic asanas, diet too plays a key role to good health. Ancient sages of our country placed a high value on natural foods like fresh fruits and vegetable juices which helped to detoxify body. Fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouted cereals and dals, unprocessed and unrefined wheat and rice, nuts (unsalted), seeds and yogurt come under the category of natural foods. They should form a major part of the daily diet, cutting down on refined sugars and fats.

RELAX YOUR BODY AND MIND WITH THESE USER-FRIENDLY YOGA ASANAS

Not all Yoga Asanas are complex and cumbersome. Some easy Asanas which help us deal with stress and keeps us "young and energetic" are as following:

Pranayama

Pranayama is one of the most popular Yoga Asanas as it helps to reduce stress, increase oxygenation and improve blood circulation to the face and other parts of the body. Devoting a few minutes to practise Pranayama daily allows natural cleansing of the system. Close one nostril with the fingers followed by breathing in through the other nostril. The air should be inhaled in short sniffs. Then close the second nostril and breathe out. Breathe in again through the other nostril and breathe out the same way. Do this 8-10 times at a stretch. This purifies the bloodstream, reduces stress and cleanses the entire filtering system.

Shavasana

Shavasanaor the corpse pose makes you mindful of your breathing, lowering hypertension, ensuring enhanced focus and mental wellbeing. Lie down on your back, arms around 6 inches away from the body and legs slightly apart with palms facing upwards. Take deep breaths, relax your mind and body. However, be mindful that you do not fall asleep.

You may like to read

Dhanurasana

Dhanurasana is known as the "Bow pose" and is one of the easiest Yogasana that strengthens the digestive system as well as the back and abdominal muscles. It also increases the flexibility of the spine. It helps prevent diabetes, relieves back pain, and strengthens the thigh muscles. Dhanurasana is also excellent for removing toxins and flushing the system. It promotes blood circulation and reduces stress too. It benefits the skin, making it clear and adds a glow.

Paschimottanasana

Paschimottanasana pose is a simple and traditional Hatha yoga Asana in which the back of the body is stretched out. It is one of the best yoga asanas for the healing of the entire body. In Paschimottanasana, your body is folded inwards, stretching the areas from your calves to your hamstrings to your spine.

Paschimottamasana has tremendous health benefits and covers up the entire body system. Its primary focus is on the spine, but it is also responsible for boosting energy levels of the body.

(This article is authored by Madhav Sarda, MD, Golden Tips Tea and yoga enthusiast)