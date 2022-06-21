International Day Of Yoga 2022: Can Yoga Help Avoid Conceiving Hurdles?

Practising yoga regularly can solve the problem of not being able to conceive naturally.

International Day Of Yoga 2022: Yoga offers many overall health benefits, whether physical or mental. According to studies, if Yoga is a part of your daily routine, you will be healthier and stress-free. By more nutritious, we mean you will have good immunity and keep significant health-related issues at bay. Besides, Yoga strengthens your muscles and bones, thus helping avoid joint pains, muscle pains, bone weakness, etc. Dr Nishi Singh, HOD of the Department of Infertility & IVF at Prime IVF Center, explains how it helps avoid the conceiving hurdles.

Yoga And Obesity

Recently, when obesity has become a prevalent issue, Yoga helps maintain proper body weight. While the vast list of yoga benefits will not end soon, you will be surprised to know that yoga practice also helps in conceiving. All the health issues listed above and the unhealthy lifestyle we have managed to invite for ourselves have contributed to our difficulty getting pregnant. Practising Yoga regularly is one of the most valuable things that can be done to solve the problem of not being able to conceive naturally.

Having Trouble Conceiving?

Suppose you or anyone you know is having trouble conceiving. In that case, you must be aware that the most significant contributor to this hurdle is stress. During stress, the adrenal glands pump stress hormones like adrenaline into the bloodstream, negatively impacting the ability to conceive. Yoga calms you down, keep you stress-free and ultimately boosts the chances of getting pregnant.

Yoga And Ovulation

Studies have found that Yoga increases the blood flow in the pelvic region and promotes relaxation in the overall body. Yoga ensures proper ovulation in females, thus minimising the chances of getting problems like PCOS/PCOD, significantly lowering the chances of getting pregnant. Exercises which involve mindfulness, breathing techniques and meditative visualisation have various physical, emotional and mental benefits which result in enhanced cases of pregnancy. Yoga poses encouraging blood flow to the uterus, hips, heart, and other abdominal organs may include poses like a bridge, light twists, and legs up the wall. In addition, cat/ cow, hip rotations, etc., ensure reproductive health, thus helping prevent any major reproductive problems that might come as a hurdle while trying to conceive.

Breathing Techniques

Some specific breathing techniques might help balance complex emotions, improve sleep and increase feelings of self-compassion, keeping the mind and body relaxed. In addition, specific Yoga poses help increase the IVF procedure's success rate. There are special Yoga poses for IVF treatment, with different moves at every stage of the treatment.

Conclusion

Yoga is a good practice, whether during pregnancy or in regular life. However, if you adapt it to your daily routine, remember to take it easy when pregnant. Pregnancy is a delicate time; during that phase, one should refrain from exerting the body too much or indulging in rigorous physical exercises. Also, there are a lot of advertisements about hot Yoga and its benefits to celebrities. It helps get the body in shape, but you should not do it if you are planning a baby.