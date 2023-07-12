Increase Sperm Count With Yoga: 10 Asanas and Mudras to Improve Fertility Naturally

Increase Sperm Count With Yoga: 10 Asanas and Mudras to Improve Fertility Naturally

Dear men, here are some yoga asanas that can help you improve your sexual life.

One of the most significant problems in modern society is male infertility, which affects 20% of infertile couples. According to recent studies, 1 in 20 men have poor sperm counts and 1 in 100 men have no sperm at all - a condition called Azoospermia. Reduced physical activity, lack of sleep, and high levels of stress are two major contributors to male infertility, but these issues can be greatly alleviated with the right lifestyle choices and male fertility yoga. In this article, we will look into the power of yoga to boost male fertility.

To begin with, what are the major infertility issues that men face? The most common infertility issues that men struggle with are:

Sperms are not grown fully, Sperm oddly shaped, Motility issues, Very low sperm count Zero sperm count

What Causes Male Infertility?

Male fertility is influenced by numerous biological and environmental variables. The most common ones are:

Choices of the way of life Excessive smoking Consuming too much alcohol Certain medicines Chronic illness (like renal failure) Infections in children (like the mumps) Hormone or chromosome issues Azoospermia Varicocele

How Does Yoga Help In Increasing Sperm Count?

Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual discipline where you can learn to integrate your mind and body. If you are suffering from infertility issues, try these yoga asanas daily to improve your fertility health:

Bhastrika Pranayama

Keep your eyes closed, sit comfortably, place both hands on your knees, and inhale and exhale with mild force through your nostrils to ensure your lungs are fully expanded.

Sethubandh Asana

Keep your hands near to your hips while you lay flat on your back. Now place your feet very close to your pelvic region, slowly bend your knee, while keeping your feet and knee apart, and attempt to elevate your middle section of the body off the ground.

Make sure that while doing this, you are inhaling. Now try to touch your chin to your chest. Keep your neck, shoulders, and head fixed on the ground. Just make an effort to maintain the position for a while before resuming it carefully.

Dhanur Asana

Lie flat on the ground (on your stomach resting). Now, while holding your legs with your ankles, slowly raise them. The next step is to lift your chest and lower body off the floor together. Make sure you are breathing as deeply as you can at this moment.

Ashwani Mudra

First, come to the position of sukhasana, with your eyes closed and your back straight. Now, slowly tense your body's lower abdominal muscles (contract them). Try to hold this pose with your anus and then come back to the original (relaxed) position slowly.

Hal Asana

Lie straight on your back. Simply extend your body as far as you can while maintaining your hands at your side. Take a deep breath and lift your legs until they are parallel to your waist. Once your legs are stretched past your head, keep your head firmly planted on the ground and lift your waist with the aid of your hands. At the back of your head, touch the earth.

Nadi Shodhan Pranayama

Sit comfortably, keeping your shoulders down and your back straight.Grasp the left knee with your left hand.

Place the tips of their index and middle fingers between their brows, their ring and little fingers on their left nostrils, and their thumb on their right nostrils. To open or close the left nostril, we shall use the ring and little fingers, and the right nostril, the thumb. Gently exhale through the left nostril while keeping your thumb pressed firmly against the right nostril. Now remove the right thumb from the right nostril and inhale through the left nostril while gently pressing the left nostril with the ring and little fingers. Exhale through the right nostril after withdrawing the right thumb.

Recent studies have shown that daily yoga practises can effectively activate neurohormonal processes that help in lowering stress and anxiety, it also enhances autonomic functioning and ultimately improves male reproductive health.

