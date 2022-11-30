Importance Of Yoga-Based Meditative Modalities For The Elderly

Meditative modalities like Yoga of Immortals have allowed improvement in quality of life along with the prevention of lifestyle disorders.

Termed 'manushya' in Hindi, humans are considered to be born from their minds. A healthy mind creates a healthy individual, further building a healthy society and nation. Hence more than anything, it is mental health that influences the core of a person's holistic health and well-being.

As one grows older, the world begins to emphasize the need for physical movement for a healthy body. While regular activity is essential to keep the bodily systems up and running, do we know what the elderly and seniors really aspire for? Speaking to the aged across the world for many years, I learned that they intend to lead their lives independently, spend time doing things and with people that matter, and be blissful and at peace with themselves. This is similar to aiming to be in a state of flow.

Our ancestors have persevered for thousands of years to formulate scientific yoga-based non-pharmaceutical meditative modalities for the total well-being of all. Such interventions, as a part of preventive and promotive healthcare, are capable of not only reversing physical and psychological conditions but also improving quality of life. These techniques, derived from the healing sciences of India, can help reverse aging, improve mental health and rebuild lives.

Yoga-based meditative modalities

Below are some reasons why the elderly and senior citizens should opt for yoga-based meditative modalities:

Reduced stress and anxiety: Non-pharmaceutical meditative protocols have incredible efficacy in preventing burnout, improving mental resilience and reversing anxiety. During a recent study, 75 per cent of the participants observed a reversal of anxiety within 4 weeks of practice.

Improved sleep and memory: Activating the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems, such modalities reversed insomnia among 82 pee cent of research participants during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reducing cognitive dissonance, they help one relax deeply and experience quality sleep.

Manage depression: Research-led mental health modalities follow an integrated approach. Building harmony between the body, mind and soul, the modalities have scientific evidence to reverse depression among the global diaspora by 72 per cent. This has been a pathbreaking and vital discovery for preventing and managing the crisis of depression that takes multiple lives every year.

Improved quality of life: Overall, enabling improved psychosocial, emotional and mental well-being, meditative modalities like Yoga of Immortals have allowed improvement in quality of life along with the prevention of lifestyle disorders. People practicing such protocols regularly are able to exercise flexibility in decisions, lead a balanced life and stay peaceful and content.

The article is contributed by Ishan Shivanand, Founder of Yoga of Immortals.

