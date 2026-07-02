'I am feeling stressed and anxious all the time': Yoga expert shares best asanas to reduce stress, anxiety and restore inner peace

Yoga for mental health: Are you someone who feels stressed and anxious all the time, and have no idea how to deal with it? Read on to know how you can naturally fix this with simple yoga poses.

Finding Calm in the Chaos: How Yoga Can Help Modern India Reclaim Mental Peace

It won't be an exaggeration to say that we are living in a chaotic world, while we are making exceptional growth, gaining wealth and enjoying an enriched life, but all this is coming at the cost of harvesting our mental peace. The growing cases of anxiety, stress and depression, along with chronic health issues, showcase an alarming sign that demand quick attention.

Why stress, anxiety and burnout are rising in modern India

During an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Sudhanshu ji Maharaj, Founder, Vishwa Jagriti Mission, explained that the "hustle culture" of modern India has brought with it a high cost. According to various health reports, India is one of the most stressed nations in the world. The signs are alarming, and it is the right time to adopt to a lifestyle that can guarantee us good health and mental well-being. One of the easiest ways to move back to a healthier way of living is by making minor changes in our lifestyle. For aeons, yoga has proven to be quintessential for good physical and mental health.

Progress Vs Peace: How Breathing Exercises Can Calm The Mind And Reduce Anxiety

Our digital-first lifestyle may have given us several benefits, but it was worn off the peace and calmness. The constant need to be on the edge has become normal, and this not just limited to adults, even the kids are constantly facing this battle. This has ripped us off of our natural rhythms.

Yoga offers a way back home. It is India's greatest gift to the world, yet many of us in its land of origin treat it as a secondary option for physical flexibility. To reclaim our mental peace, we must look at Yoga through a holistic lens.

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Simple Breathing Exercise for Calmness

Breathing and emotions are interconnected. When we are in a state of panic or confusion or stress, our breathing becomes shallow and rapid. Therefore, understanding the proper way to control your breathing can have an effect on a frightened system and help you to calm down in a panic scenario. Simple breathing practices like Anulom Vilom (alternate nose breathing) and Whirlpool (bee breath) act as your anxiety mechanism through calming the nerves while signaling the brain to relax as you begin to focus on the breath.

Drifting Away from The Digital Noise

In the modern scenario, our mind is always in an over-stimulated state; whether it is loud traffic noise, or constant feed from the internet everything comes together as a source of distraction. Yoga teaches us to shift your focus inward. Begin with closing your eyes and focusing on yourself, with this small practice we create a sanctuary within ourselves. This "digital detox" for the mind helps reduce the mental clutter that often leads to decision fatigue and anxiety.

Breaking the Cortisol Cycle with Asanas

While many view Asanas (postures) as physical exercise, their primary goal is to prepare the body for stillness. Physical tension is often just "stored" stress. Shoulders hunched over laptops, a tight jaw, and restricted hips are all physical manifestations of mental pressure.

When we hold a pose like Vrikshasana (Tree Pose) or Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog), we are training our minds to remain calm in the face of discomfort. This eventually trains the mind to remain calm even in a chaotic situation. If you can stay calm while your muscles are working hard on the mat, you are better equipped to stay calm when a deadline looms or a personal conflict arises.

Cultivating Mindfulness in a Fast-Paced World

Modern India is obsessed with the future promotions, investments, and goals. Yoga grounds us in the "now." It promotes mindfulness, the simple act of being present without judgment. By making small changes in your lifestyle and dedicating a few minutes for yoga can have a long-lasting impact on your physical and mental health.

Simple Yoga Rituals To Take Charge of Your Mental Well-being

Morning Ritual: Spend 10 minutes on Sukhasana (Easy Pose) and deep breathing before checking your phone. Office Yoga: Use "micro-breaks" to stretch your neck and spine to release physical cortisol buildup. Yoga Nidra: Practice guided relaxation (Yoga Nidra) before bed to improve sleep quality the foundation of mental health.

Yoga is not just about twisting the body and moulding it into different poses, but it is a science of self-control. And for a country which is running at a breakneck pace, Yoga is the much-needed "brakes." With the practice of Yoga, modern India will be able to ensure that its path towards development and success is one filled with inner peace, calmness, and balance of the mind.

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