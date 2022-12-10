- Health A-Z
Panic attacks are a magnification of the body's natural response to stress, fear or excitement. The symptoms of panic attacks can affect the body, mind and overall well-being. Panic attacks are usually accompanied by negative thoughts and troublesome physical symptoms which include heavy breathing, a racing heart and sweating. While some people are more prone to panic attacks, the feelings and thoughts often become difficult to manage which can lower a person's quality of life.
Despite the challenges posed by panic attacks, there are ways through which a person can manage the symptoms and reduce anxiety. The ancient practice of yoga can help overcome anxiety and manage the symptoms of panic attacks. Additionally, yoga can also help ease stress, enhance mindfulness and reduce feelings of nervousness.
There are various symptoms associated with anxiety and panic like tightness, feelings of tension and pain sensitivity. Yoga asanas can help ease the physical discomfort that comes with anxiety and panic attacks. The practice works to lengthen, stretch and balance the muscles of the body. The asanas also assist in releasing stiffness and built-up muscle tension throughout the body. Additionally, by gradually modifying the posture of the body, asanas can also bring about a change in the mentality of a person. Yoga allows people to get to know their bodies. Therefore, if the teacher tells a student to "release the shoulder", for example, he/she becomes aware of the posture and gradually learns to release the tension from their body. As a result, they also become less anxious and panicked in their day-to-day lives as they become aware of the tensions and how to let them go.
The age-old practice of meditation, another form of mind-body complementary medicine, can also lead to a deep state of relaxation and calm the mind. During meditation, a person focuses attention and eliminates jumbled-up thoughts that may be crowding the mind and causing stress. This results in enhanced emotional and physical well-being.
Pranayama or the practice of breath regulation is one of the key components of yoga practice. Pranayama consists of breathing exercises and patterns where a person purposely inhales, exhales and holds the breath in a specific sequence. Research has shown that pranayama has a calming effect on the nervous system which can improve the stress response.
When people are tense, they breathe too rapidly. The fast breathing leads to excess oxygen in the bloodstream and a decrease in the relative amount of carbon dioxide, which in turn upsets the pH level of the blood. This can cause nausea, muscle twitching, irritability, light-headedness, anxiety and stress. However, with slow, controlled breathing, the pH level of the blood comes back to balance. This lowers the heart rate and has a calming effect on the body and mind.
Baddha Konasana
How to do:
Dhanurasana
How to do:
Padangusthasana
How to do:
Nadi Shodhan Pranayama
How to do:
As humans, we are not aware of how to let go of tension and as a result, it gets caught up in our body leading to physical and mental discomfort. The ancient practice of yoga consisting of asanas, meditation and pranayama can help us achieve a more balanced state of mind and relieve stress, panic and anxiety in our lives.
The article is contributed by Dr.Rajeev Rajesh, Chief Yoga Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute.
