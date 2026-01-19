Hot Flashes To Vaginal Discharge: 6 Relaxing Yoga Poses to Manage Menopause Symptoms Naturally

Best yoga poses to deal with menopause symptoms naturally: From balasana to corpse pose, here are 6 of the best asanas that can help deal with stress, anxiety, and hot flashes after menopause.

Menopause is a natural phase of life; every woman faces it, deals with its symptoms, and manages it like a pro. But, even though it sounds easy and normal, the reality is that the symptoms are not very easy to live with. Hot flashes, mood swings, and restless nights can feel exhausting, especially as hormonal changes affect both the body and the mind. During this transition, emotional sensitivity and physical discomfort are common. Worry not, we have got your back! If you are dealing with hot flashes after menopause, this article is for you! More than just physical exercise, yoga works as a healing practice for the body and mind. It helps balance hormones, cool the body, improve sleep quality, and reduce stress.With a gentle daily routine, it is possible to navigate menopause with greater calm, strength, and grace. Here are six relaxing yoga poses every woman can consider during menopause to support overall well-being.

Yoga For Menopause: 6 Calming Poses to Reduce Stress, Hot Flashes, And Mood Swings

Take out your yoga mat and start with these easy and effective yoga poses that can help you deal with side effects of menopause that nobody talks about:

1. Reclined Bound Angle (Supta Baddha Konasana)

Lying on your back, pull your feet towards each other and drop your knees to their sides. Cushions help ease the pain under the knees. This pose is an opener of the hips and chest, a relaxant of tight muscles, and an emotion balancer. It assists in reducing anxiety, fatigue and the mild hot flashes besides inducing a strong feeling of relaxation. Remain in this pose between 5 10minutes and pay attention to slow breathing.

2. Legs Up The Wall (Viparita Karani)

This pose comes in handy when you are exhausted or stressed. Lie flat and lean your legs against the wall, and have your arms open and touching the wall. It enhances blood circulation, decreases swelling, and alleviates insomnia, which is usually prevalent in menopause. Do it before sleeping to assist your body in relaxing and having better sleep. Ten minutes of this will give you a shot of refreshment like a little sleep.

3. Cat- Cow Pose (Marjaryasana -Bitilasana)

Begin on your hands and knees, curve your back as you breathe the breath in(Cow), straighten it as you breathe out(Cat). Move slowly with your breath. This is a gentle movement, which enhances the circulation, eases the back tension, and maintains your back flexibility. It is also mood boosting because it minimises stress and helps hormones maintain a balance. Do 5 10 slow rounds daily.

4. Cooling Breath (Sheetali Pranayama)

Hot flushes or aggravations approaching rage? Try this position of sitting, roll your tongue, and suck in and blow out through this. It is an old-world technique of breathing, which literally cools your system, helping cool down your heat, anger, and stress levels. Even 5 minutes will make you feel lightweight and relaxed.

5. Child's Pose (Balasana)

Get on your knees, put your arms straight forward and lean your forehead upon the mat. Your breath is going up your lower back. The cosy posture is a spine-relaxer, mind-relaxer and de-anxiety personage. It is a gorgeous means of stopping, sacking off when the feelings get on top. Get away and spend a few minutes without mental stuff.

6. Corpse Pose (Savasana)

The last and most placid attitude. Get on your back, shut your eyes and go to all sources of relaxation. Savasana helps to restore your nervous system, as well as to focus and gain inner balance. It is ideal to bid your practice goodbye or just take a good rest after a day of work. Take a slow breath and at least spend 5 minutes.

How To Manage Side Effects of Menopause?

Menopause is not the end of youth but the beginning of a new phase of life. Yoga can help you move through this transition with grace rather than struggle. Even as little as 15 minutes of daily practice can ease hot flashes, stabilise mood, and offer emotional support. With regular yoga, this period of change can feel calmer, more balanced, and deeply restorative.

