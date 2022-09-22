Heron Pose (Krounchasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Krounchasana (Heron Pose): A Test For Balance, Strength and Stability

Modern advancements and vigorous architectural evolution have marked the spell of development and progress in India. But unfortunately, the urbanisation of India's landscape has also increased pollution levels, causing many health issues for residents. As a result, the whole day-to-day life of the individual is full of stress, and the need to consciously counteract the effects of such circumstances has become ever more evident. Industrialisation and technological advancements have also simplified many people's lives, reducing effort and making comfort easily accessible. But sedentary lifestyles have been associated with myriad harmful health implications that need action from people at the earliest.

An antidote to the collective issues facing the urban individual has been yoga, and consistently deemed as one of the most effective systems to improve health conditions, yoga branches into the conditioning of the body, mind and soul. Searching for harmony within oneself is bound to create a connection between the person and their surroundings. The many poses, breathing techniques and meditations provided by yoga focus on a crucial unity between physiology, psychology and spirituality.

Krounchasana, popularly known as the Heron Pose, is an asana that compels the practitioner to focus on balance, strength, stability and endurance, all at once. When executed correctly, the pose stretches the feet, calf muscles and hamstrings while strengthening the ankles, knees, and quadriceps, improving mobility in the hips, and simultaneously working on the lower back and core. It is an asymmetrical, intermediary pose that demands experience and flexibility.

Meenakshi Mohanty Fitness Expert performs it by following the steps:

* Sit on the yoga mat in the staff pose with your legs stretched in front of you.

You may like to read

* Bend the left knee, drawing your left foot back, keeping the foot tucked close to the outside of the left thigh, as in the Ardha Virasana.

* Now, bend your right knee and flat your foot on the floor in front of the right sitting bone. Next, grab the right foot by crossing both hands under the foot and holding the left wrist with the right hand.

* Open the folded right leg slowly while lifting the leg up. Gradually lift the leg up to the level of the head or above it.

* Meanwhile, ensure that the torso remains long with an erect back, and open the chest by bringing the shoulder blades together. Breathe normally.

* Bring your chin close to the raised knee.

* Exhale and lower the right leg by bending the knee. After releasing the stretched leg, slowly open the left leg from its folded position, resuming the staff pose.

* Repeat with legs reversed for the left side.

Benefits Of Krounchasana

The Krounchasana is an intense hip opener and a great lesson in balance on both sides of the body. It demands strength and stability in the hips and overall flexibility of the lower body. Developing a sense of the body-breath connection is crucial in properly executing the Heron pose. The asana has also increased energy and focus, boosting blood flow to various lower body musculature, improving posture, stimulating heart activity, massaging abdominal organs for better functioning, relaxing the mind through stress alleviation, and even improving a person's willpower. Its regular practice can prove to be highly beneficial for individuals, both young and old.

Precautions For Krounchasana

There are a few precautions to look out for before performing the Krounchasana. People suffering from injuries in the ankle, calves, hamstrings or knees must avoid doing the pose as it may aggravate the pain in these parts. Pregnant women and women during menstruation should also avoid doing the Heron pose. People experiencing difficulty with stretching can also use props, and it is advised that the practice be done with an experienced instructor's assistance.