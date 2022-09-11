Hero Pose: How To Practice, Precautions And Benefits Of Virasana

Hero Pose or Virasana is a yoga pose that helps stretch the quadriceps and ankles. Here are the other health benefits of performing the pose and how to perform it.

Hero Pose or Virasana is a beginner-level asana that also involves a lot of inversions, bends, and twists. This seated yoga pose strengthens the quadriceps and ankles while maintaining the spine aligned by keeping the shoulders over the hips. In the Hero Pose, the buttocks lie on the floor between the ankles and the tops of the feet contact the floor on either side of the hips. Virasana resembles the seated posture known as Vajrayana (thunderbolt pose). Here are all the benefits of performing the hero pose.

Health Benefits Of Performing The Hero Pose

Here are the health benefits of performing Virasana:

Stretches the quadriceps and ankles

Improves breathing

Helps build flexibility in the knees, thighs and ankles

Improves posture

Energizes the legs by increasing blood circulation

Calms the negative thoughts

Good for digestion

Eases symptoms of menopause

How To Perform The Hero Pose?

Virasana is a simple pose to execute and benefits the mind and body. Here's a step-by-step guide to performing the Hero Pose correctly:

Keep your knees pressed together as you spread your feet outward on either side. Inhale deeply and bring your butt down to the floor in front of your feet. Your calf muscles might need to be manually moved out of the way for this to occur. Make sure you are sitting between your feet with the tops of your feet on the floor, not on them. Your feet should be pointing straight back, not twisting in or out. Move your shoulders out of your ears' range. Your hands should be on your lap. Hold the position for at least a minute. Release by rising your butt and planting your palms firmly on the ground. Put your legs out in a Staff Pose by crossing your ankles underneath your body.

Modifications/Variations

If you find it difficult to do this yoga pose, then you can use yoga blocks or a folded blanket if you have any discomfort.

In case you want a variation, then you can progress into Supta Virasana or Reclined Hero Pose.

Precautions To Take

While it is an easy pose to perform, it is best to avoid this pose if you have pain in your knees. Also, avoid doing it if you have an injury in your ankle. It is not recommended for people who have been suffering from heart problems,frequent headaches or ankle injuries. Do not perform this pose if you have any medical conditions. Talk with your doctor first before practising yoga.