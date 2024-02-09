Here Are Some Good Body Stretches To Try After A Long Flight

It is important to stretch your body after being confined to a place for a long time. (Photo: Freepik)

These poses will not even require you to pull out a mat and occupy space. Just get started wherever you are, with whatever tool is available at your disposal.

Those who are heavily into fitness will find the time, energy and interest to figure out how to squeeze in a workout anytime, anywhere. If you are one of them, you must be aware of quick yoga asanas that you can do to give your body a good stretch after a long flight. In fact, these poses will not even require you to pull out a mat and occupy space. Just get started wherever you are, with whatever tool is available at your disposal.

Taking to Instagram, celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala depicted a few common yoga poses that one can try in an airport to feel relaxed and comfortable after disembarking.

Cat and Cow Pose

You can attempt this with just your suitcase. Use its handle as a support, move back and bend your body towards the suitcase, stretching your spine and lower back muscles as much as you can without bending your knees. Gently pull your stomach in as you inhale and push it out as you exhale.

Thoracic contraction and extension

It is what it sounds like. Bring your arms closer to your chest and pull it away to open the ribs and the chest muscles. Let your shoulders take the lead. This can bring relief to the muscles in the shoulders after travelling for too long and carrying bags.

Neck rotation

Next, do the classic rotation of the neck, first clockwise and then anti-clockwise. Be very gentle and take it slow.

When you stretch after sitting for too long, you enable blood to circulate properly throughout the body, thereby preventing injuries and other lifestyle issues like back pains. It is crucial to stretch every day, especially for those who have desk jobs and are confined to their office chairs and laptop screens for a long time -- akin to taking a long flight.

